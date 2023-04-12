Colorado has among the worst recidivism rates in the country, with more than 50% of people released from prison ending up back behind bars within three years.

Now, the state is taking a new approach to address the issue by incentivizing prisoners to pursue higher education.

House Bill 1037 reduces prison sentences for non-violent offenders who complete higher education while incarcerated. The new law deducts six months for earning a certificate, one year for an associate or bachelor’s degree, 18 months for a master's degree and two years for a doctorate degree.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law on Wednesday. It is scheduled to take effect in August.

"We laid out the goal of making Colorado one of the 10 safest states over the next five years," Polis said. "This bill alone won't do that. But it is a very positive step in that direction by providing additional incentive so, before people are released, they get the credentials, the skills and the degree that will allow them to succeed."

Prisoners who pursue higher education while incarcerated have been found to be less likely to return to crime after they’re released. Recidivism rates drop to 13.7% for prisoners who earned associates degrees, 5.6% for those who earned bachelor’s degrees and 0% for those who earned master’s degrees, according to a 2006 national analysis by Emory University.

Over 48% of U.S. adults age 25 and older have a postsecondary education, but less than 13% of inmates have attained the same level of education, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday's signing came after the Senate passed the bill in a 28-6 vote last month and the House approved the bill, 61-1, in February.

Though the bill has bipartisan sponsorship and support, only Republicans opposed it. Sen. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, said he doesn't oppose incentivizing higher education in prisons, but he is concerned that offenders in Colorado already don't serve enough of their original sentences.

"Inmates should certainly pursue every opportunity to better themselves. The bigger issue I have is with the need for sentencing reform in our state," Van Winkle said of his "no" vote on the bill last month. "Colorado inmates serve on average less than half of their sentences."

In the Colorado Department of Corrections, the average sentence for a class 2 felony is 377 months, while the average time served is 164.5 months, according to a 2021 report from the department. The average time served was 50% or less of the average sentence for class 3, 4, 5 and 6 felonies, as well as level 1, 2, 3 and 4 drug felonies.

However, proponents argue this is a small compromise to make to stop the cycle of repeat criminal offenders.

The bill's lead sponsor, Rep. Matthew Martinez, D-Monte Vista, used to be the director of the Adams State University Prison Education Program before being elected. He said his work inspired him to bring forward the bill, seeing first-stand the difference education can make for prisoners.

"It makes Colorado a safer state," Martinez said. "When you get them connected to education, they get back in society, they become productive, they get their families back together. Overall, that makes Colorado a better state."

Under the new law, prisoners released prior to completing their degree can also choose to finish to earn time off of their parole.

All of the money saved by shortening sentences of qualifying inmates will go to the Department of Higher Education to continue facilitating higher education programs in prisons.