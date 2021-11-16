Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and two state lawmakers representing Aurora reacted to Thursday afternoon's shooting at Nome Park near Aurora Central High School that wounded six teenagers.
Six victims, ages 14 to 18, were taken to local hospitals in what was described by police as a drive-by shooting.
“I am so saddened by the violence that took place in Aurora today," the governor said in a Monday evening statement. "Our children need to feel safe in parks, in our schools and parents need peace of mind that their students are safe in our neighborhoods. My prayers are with the victims, their families, and all of the concerned students and parents in Aurora. I have spoken with Mayor (Mike) Coffman and extended my administration’s support as the investigation evolves, reiterating my commitment to working with our cities to ensure that tragedies like this don’t continue to happen in our communities, and hope the perpetrator or perpetrators will be brought to justice.”
Democratic state Sen. Rhonda Fields and Rep. Dominique Jackson also released statements.
“I am devastated to learn of today’s shooting in Aurora that led to the hospitalization of six young people in our community," Fields said. "As a parent who lost her son to gun violence, I understand the shock and horror these parents are experiencing. No mother or father should be afraid to let their son or daughter go play at the park, attend school or go to the movie theater, yet they are forced to live in fear as gun violence continues to wreak havoc on our communities.
"We cannot turn a blind eye to gun violence and we cannot let more kids become a statistic. These are precious lives that must be cared for and protected. As more details unfold, I am keeping the teens and their loved ones in my thoughts and want to extend my sincerest gratitude to the first responders who tended to the scene.”
Fields son, Javad Fields, and his fiancée, Vivian Wolfe, were shot to death by reputed gang members as he prepared to testify as a witness to another murder in 2005.
“Today, we were alerted to the news that six students from Aurora Central High School were injured in yet another tragic act of gun violence," Jackson stated. "My heart breaks for them and their families, and I pray for their full and speedy recovery. No parent should ever have to meet their child at the hospital or pick up their student from school because of gun violence.
"I am grateful to the first responders, teachers and school administrators who responded to the shooting. Too many people are dying by firearms in our country. It is a public health crisis, and we should treat it with the seriousness that demands. I know our community will come together and help each other heal the pain that we all feel today.”
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a former congressman for the area, issued a statement Monday afternoon.
"A shooting today in a park by Aurora Central High School has left six young people hospitalized," he said. "My prayers are with the injured and their families. As the facts surrounding this incident become known, I look forward to hearing from our Chief of Police and from our District Attorney about what actions will be taken to apprehend and prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, those responsible for this incident. The most important function of government is the protection of its people and I strongly believe that public safety must always be the top priority for this city."
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, who succeeded Coffman representing Congressional District, tweeted Monday eveningL "Today's shooting in Aurora is gut wrenching. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the Aurora Central HS community.
"Our community has endured too many acts of senseless gun violence. Something has to change."
