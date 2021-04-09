Colorado Politics has launched a weekly conversation on the top news coming from the #COpolitics universe, and this week's installment features legislative reporters Pat Poblete and Marianne Goodland along with senior writer Joey Bunch.
This week, the policy mavens inform on the latest about Colorado's public option bill and the state budget. Goodland gives us the issues from both ends of the aisle, while Bunch provides an "I told you so" moment that you don't want to miss.
Watch the discussion below:
And here's where you can find more background on these stories:
