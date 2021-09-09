Three dozen Colorado elected officials are joining with more than 700 other Democratic policymakers across the country to encourage the Biden administration to loosen immigration rules.

Near the kickoff of next year's election, the letter cuts across several Democratic talking points, including the death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

"As our state and local communities continue to confront a public health and economic catastrophe that has claimed more than 500,000 lives and exacerbated deep racial and economic inequities, it is vital that Congress enact protections for Dreamers, TPS holders, and essential immigrant workers to secure the health of our nation and to lay the foundation for an equitable economic recovery for all communities across the country.

"Providing a path to citizenship for these individuals and their families not only recognizes the sacrifices they have made for all Americans over the past year, but also the important role they continue to play in America’s economic recovery and long-term global competitiveness."

The requests are in line with immigration policies Biden promised on the campaign trail last year. Issues around refugee resettlement are heightened, however, because of the urgency of assisting tens of thousands of Afghan allies and their family members fleeing the Taliban. About 70,000 Afghans are seeking Special Immigration Visas to come to the United States.

Biden has taken withering criticism from both sides of the ideal for being caught flat-footed and moving too slowly before the fall of Kabul.

Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to the president last month to say Colorado is ready to do its part. He called out bureaucratic delays and urged Biden “to act quickly to evacuate and resettle eligible Afghans as there are lives at stake.” He singled out bureaucratic delays as particularly unacceptable.

