"This isn't the silver bullet" for fixing healthcare, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, told the Senate as they began debate Tuesday on House Bill 1232, the once-upon-a-time public option bill.
Senators ran through many amendments in what will be the penultimate big fight on the bill. The last fight will be waged within a conference committee that is all but certain to take over in crafting the final version of the bill.
Under HB 1232 as it arrived in the Senate, the commissioner of insurance would develop a standardized healthcare plan, despite the Division of Insurance being responsible for oversight on health insurance plans, not creating them (opponents claim it is a conflict of interest). The bill is silent on where oversight for all other health insurance plans would reside as it applies to the standardized plan, known as the Colorado Option.
Under the bill, doctors and all healthcare providers and hospitals would be mandated to accept the plan and insurance companies would be mandated to offer it. Healthcare providers who refuse would receive a warning and a $5,000 annual fine. Hospitals would face a $10,000 per day fine for 30 days and $40,000 per day after that, although the bill's fiscal note said they do anticipate a high level of compliance.
Collectively, healthcare providers, hospitals and insurance plans would be responsible for reducing premiums by 18% over three years.
"This bill is personal to me," said Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora. She has lots of doctors in her family, and she also knows that people of color and low-income Coloradans in her district and elsewhere have struggled with health care, and the pandemic has only made it worse. She called the bill "the art of compromise." When this legislation passes, Buckner said, "we will make sure everyone is held accountable."
But an amendment announced by Fenberg during a morning press availability would no longer mandate doctors to participate in the Colorado Option plan. Hospitals would still be mandated to participate, and that resulted in the Colorado Association of Health Plans moving from an amend position to flat-out opposition.
"I can be silent no longer" about the costs of healthcare, said bill sponsor Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail. The first amendment she offered was the doctors' amendment, promoted by the Colorado Medical Society. It removes the warning and fine for healthcare providers, and adds in that the commissioner shall monitor for problem areas where health care providers are not participating. While it doesn't specifically allow doctors out of the mandate, there are no penalties if they don't participate. Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, pointed out that another section of the bill allows the commissioner of insurance to hold hearings on lack of participation (and which is tied to healthcare providers) and that she believes even without the warning and fines the provider's license could be at risk.
That amendment, later adopted, was supported by Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora and Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins. Doctors and hospitals did everything they could to fight the virus, Fields said. "And yet we had this bill that wanted to penalize doctors and hospitals. That's the wrong message at the wrong time." She also questioned why the bill would fine doctors after they risked their lives and their family's lives to help the state through the pandemic. But she also said the amendment doesn't help the hospitals, and hinted she may have an amendment later to address that issue.
Ginal said it wasn't ethical to mandate that healthcare providers participate.
Another Donovan amendment removed the bill's language on revoking a hospital's license for failure to participate. The bill still allows a license to be suspended and does not change the fines. Fields said that was a step in the right direction, although the bill is still punitive toward hospitals, she said.
A Kirkmeyer amendment attempted to go further by striking the section on a hospital's license suspension but failed, despite support from Fields.
This developing story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.