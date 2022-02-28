The Colorado state legislature took a united stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday, unanimously passing a resolution expressing support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and military bases with airstrikes in what Ukraine's government called a “full-scale war.” On Sunday, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 14 children, and another 1,684 people have been wounded.

“We, the members of the Colorado General Assembly, proudly stand alongside Ukraine, its people and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war, and vow to support Ukraine and hold Russia fully accountable for its catastrophic decision to invade,” read the General Assembly's resolution.

The House of Representatives unanimously passed the joint resolution Monday after it received Senate approval on Friday.

The bipartisan resolution was sponsored by Republicans Rep. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock and Sen. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs, and by Democrats Rep. David Ortiz of Littleton and Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver.

“Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and violent attack on the Ukrainian people threatens peace and security throughout Europe and must stop immediately,” said Ortiz, who served in Afghanistan. “We must do everything we can, even though we be yet humble and simple state legislators, to support the people of Ukraine and to urge our federal delegation and this administration to do everything we can to support the Ukrainian people.”

In addition to supporting Ukraine, the resolution urges Russia to end its attack and declares the Colorado legislature’s endorsement of economic sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia by President Joe Biden. On Thursday, Biden said the U.S. will block Russian bank assets, impose technology-focused export controls and sanction the nation’s business oligarchs.

“I fear that this is the first of several resolutions saying, 'Do not go and occupy sovereign nations,'” said Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland. “We must stand. We must be heard. And here’s little old Colorado — one of 50 little countries that banned together as the United States of America — standing up to say this isn’t right.”

Coloradans across the state have gathered in front of the Colorado capitol building multiple times this past week to protest Russia’s actions. The building, along with the nearby Denver City and County Building, has been lit in blue and yellow lights nightly to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The resolution comes as, last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado will impose its own sanctions against Russia and wrote to the federal government and to the Ukrainian Embassy and Consulate, saying Colorado is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

“Colorado stands on the side of freedom and we proudly support a democratic and independent Ukraine,” Polis said. “War, violence, and chaos threaten the very foundations of the global economy and our national security. Colorado will not turn its head. We will take affirmative actions to support Ukrainians and hold Russia accountable.”

Copies of the resolution will be sent to the leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as to all of Colorado’s congressional members.