Free universal preschool is all but assured in Colorado after the legislature passed House Bill 1295 on Thursday, preparing to send it to Gov. Jared Polis for final approval.

If signed into law, the bill would establish the long-promised universal preschool program and a new Department of Early Childhood. Under the bill, the program would begin in 2023, providing 10 hours per week of free preschool for all children the year before they enter kindergarten.

“It is going to have such a profound impact on our communities, on our families, on our children,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, who sponsored the bill. “This is a big change, it’s a big disruption, but this is what we’ve been talking about for several years. This is what many of us have promised to our constituents and this is what voters helped us accomplish.”

The universal preschool program would save Colorado parents an average of $4,300 per year in child care costs, according to state estimates. Under the bill, parents may choose a preschool provider themselves within their community.

The state Senate passed the bill in a 24-11 vote Thursday, following the House’s 43-19 vote in March. The bill will now go back to the House to approve changes made by the Senate before it is sent to the governor’s desk.

Polis applauded the bill’s passing, framing it as an accomplishment of his administration. Polis has called for free preschool since he was running for governor in 2017.

“Preschool is too expensive, forcing many families to choose between paying for housing or providing a quality education for their kids,” Polis said. “As a parent, I want to make sure every Colorado child has access to the education they deserve, which is why preschool has been a priority of my administration since day one.”

Though the bill received some bipartisan support, only Republican lawmakers voted against it.

Republican lawmakers proposed nearly a dozen changes to the bill on the Senate and House floors, all of which were rejected. This included efforts to delay the bill’s implementation a full year. Some opponents raised issue with the Department of Early Childhood that would be established under the bill.

“Government continues to grow and grow and grow dramatically. Since 2019, we have added 14 offices of government,” said Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, who voted against the bill. “This creates a new department, a massive department. Friends, colleagues, beware. Government is growing fast in the state of Colorado.”

Supporters of the bill said the Department of Early Childhood would seek to boost access to early education by creating a “one stop shop” of state services.

Currently, early childhood programs are spread across multiple agencies with different eligibility requirements and funding streams, making it difficult for families to navigate, supporters say. Under the bill, the programs would be consolidated under the new department to streamline the system and create a single application for all early childhood programs.

“We know how critical early childhood is and how it dramatically shapes a child’s development, education and life experiences. However, the current early childhood system in Colorado is underfunded and fragmented,” said bill sponsor Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora. “It doesn’t have to be that way. … We can reduce the burdens that families and providers face in navigating these systems.”

The universal preschool program and Department of Early Childhood would cost over $365 million through 2024, according to state estimates. More than $190 million would come from taxes on tobacco and nicotine products passed by Colorado voters in 2020. Another $127 million would come from the state’s general fund or education fund.

HB-1295 comes after legislation passed in 2021 and 2022 to create and fund the Department of Early Childhood, as well as to create a transition plan and recommendations for universal preschool.