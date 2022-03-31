Members of the Colorado legislature honored Transgender Day of Visibility Thursday, celebrating transgender people and their contributions to society, as well as raising awareness of the discrimination they face.

Transgender Day of Visibility is recognized globally each year on March 31. Transgender activist Rachel Crandall started it in 2009 in response to the lack of recognition of transgender people.

“We continue to see more transgender representation in all levels of society, including government,” said Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, who introduced Thursday’s acknowledgement of the day. “Because the growing visibility trans people in many settings have, including people like myself, trans youth are starting to feel like they can be themselves.”

Titone is the first openly transgender person ever elected to Colorado’s General Assembly and one of only four transgender state lawmakers serving in the U.S.

“I’m really thankful to live in Colorado,” she said. “Trans youth have been under attack across America with proposed bills that deny them necessary health care, participation in sports, bathroom access and, in some states, families with trans kids are fleeing because policies are trying to rip their families apart.”

This year, dozens of anti-transgender bills have been introduced in 34 states, according to the Freedom for All Americans legislative tracker. This includes efforts to ban transgender children from participating in youth sports and criminalize medical gender reassignment.

Despite the challenges, transgender activists say much progress has been made regarding transgender representation in recent years. Last year, Dr. Rachel Levine became the first openly transgender federal official when she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. President Joe Biden also officially proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021 and 2022, making him the only American president to formally recognize the day.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a proclamation Thursday declaring it Transgender Day of Visibility. In the proclamation, he said acts of violence toward transgender people will not be tolerated in Colorado and that all citizens deserve to live in a state that respects their dignity, safety and well-being.

“Colorado stands in solidarity with the trans community today and every day,” Polis said in a joint statement with Titone. “As we celebrate Trans Visibility Day, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fight for equal rights for all.”

Transgender people are four times more likely to be victims of violent attacks than cisgender people — those who identify with their birth sex — according to a study from the University of California. Last year was the deadliest year on record for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the U.S., with at least 50 being killed, according to an annual report by the Human Rights Campaign.

In addition, transgender people are disproportionately affected by suicide. A 2020 study found that 82% of transgender people have considered suicide and 40% have attempted suicide, with rates highest among transgender youth.

Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said transgender role models, such as Titone, give young transgender people hope for the future. On Thursday, Herod said she has seen young transgender people come up to Titone in tears, thanking her for showing them that they can be whoever they want to be.

“Today, we are here to celebrate trans people,” Herod said. “To all of those trans youth and trans people out there, we want you to know as the Colorado general assembly that we see you, we embrace you and you are safe here in Colorado.”