Three bills addressing the unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters in the state are working their way through the Colorado legislature.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices that contain precious metals trading at record prices. Catalytic converter thefts increased by more than 5,000% in Colorado from 2019 to 2021, going from 189 to 9,811 reported thefts annually, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. In Denver, the thefts rose by 15,000% in the same timeframe – from 15 to 2,359, according to data from the Denver Police Department.

“Catalytic converter theft has become a crisis,” said Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, who is sponsoring all three of the bills. “Coloradans depend on their cars for everyday things like getting to work and picking up groceries, and an inoperable car can cause real harm and unnecessary costs. This legislation will help crack down on those thefts.”

Without a catalytic converter, vehicles become legally and sometimes functionally inoperable. Because of the massive rise in thefts nationwide, it is very difficult to replace catalytic converters, leading to weeks- or months-long wait periods for parts that can cost between $1,000 and $5,000.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the newest of the catalytic converter legislation, Senate Bill 179. If enacted, the bill would allow civil penalties for offenses related to catalytic converter thefts, including fines ranging from $200 to $15,000, depending on the number of violations.

The penalties would apply to any tampering of a vehicle’s emission control system, including using or selling a vehicle with a tampered emission control system and using or selling parts that bypass the emission control system. These regulations would go into effect on March 1, 2023.

“I think we can all agree that we’re all interested in clear air and cutting down on the theft of catalytic converters,” said Sen. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, who is sponsoring SB-179.

All fees resulting from SB-179 would fund a grant program created under the proposed House Bill 1217.

HB-1217, also advanced by the committee Thursday, would create an annual $300,000 grant program to raise awareness of catalytic converter theft through public information campaigns, theft prevention, victim assistance and catalytic converter identification and tracking efforts.

Both SB-179 and HB-1217 enjoy bipartisan sponsorship and received unanimous support from committee members. The bills will now be sent to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration in the coming weeks.

Also this week, the House passed Senate Bill 9 in its second to last vote. The bill — expected to receive final approval Monday — would require auto part recyclers to consult with a national database to determine whether a catalytic converter has been stolen. It would also allow more law enforcement resources and agencies to investigate the thefts, including the Commodity Metals Theft Task Force.