The Colorado Senate on Friday passed a bill to increase the amount of prescription drugs hospitals can supply to sexual assault victims, sending the legislation to Gov. Jared Polis' desk.
Under current law, hospitals can only provide a 72-hour supply of prescription drugs to any emergency room patient. House Bill 1309 would allow hospitals to offer between a seven-day and a 28-day supply of STI-preventing drugs to victims of sexual assault, depending on the type of drug.
The measure was on the Senate's consent calendar — a list on noncontroversial bills that pass with little-to-no debate — and passed without opposition. The House also passed the measure unanimously earlier this month.
Colorado Politics reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.