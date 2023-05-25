We asked Colorado's governor and the General Assembly's leaders their thoughts on the conclusion of this year's legislative session, including lessons they learned, strategies they deploy next year and relationships they've come to cherish.
Would you consider this session successful? Why or why not?
Senate President Steve Fenberg: I am proud to say this was an incredibly successful legislative session that saw real results for our state. Coloradans demanded bold action on the issues that matter most to them, and we delivered. From passing landmark gun violence prevention laws and working to lower your energy bills, to improving our gold standard elections and taking action to lower property tax bills for families and businesses, we fought tirelessly this session to make a real difference in our communities and for the people who make this state great, and I am proud of all we accomplished for the people of Colorado.
House Minority Leader Mike Lynch: It was successful in certain aspects from our standpoint but a failure in general for Coloradans. The majority caucus spent far too much time on ideological policies, like a state takeover of property rights, banning semi-automatic weapons, and stripping our Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. At the end of the session, the issues most Coloradans care about, such as fixing our roads, addressing skyrocketing energy costs, and crime, still weren't addressed.
House Speaker Julie McCluskie: Democrats in the legislature delivered real results on the issues that matter most to Coloradans. From reducing health care premiums and the cost of prescription drugs to boosting our wildfire fighting capabilities and significantly increasing K-12 public school funding, this was a historic session for Colorado families. I’m especially proud of new laws that will boost our workforce with free pathways to degrees in growing industries, reduce housing costs, and put $170 million directly into the pockets of lower-and middle income Coloradans by increasing the Earned Income and Child Tax Credits. We also took historic action to improve public safety by reducing gun violence and protected our freedoms and rights by securing access to reproductive health care and abortion.
Gov. Jared Polis: This session was very successful in delivering real results for Coloradans, with exciting investments to propel our state even closer to 100% renewable energy by 2040, boost math achievement for all Colorado students, save people money on health care, and fill in-demand jobs while building the workforce for the future.
What is the one proposal, if any, that should have passed this session but didn’t?
Fenberg: Like any session, dozens of proposals this year didn’t make it across the finish line. But that doesn’t mean those concepts will never become law — it just means we need more time to have the necessary conversations to make them happen. As Senate President, it’s my job to help our caucus see their ideas come to fruition, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to close those gaps and find consensus so important ideas, like expanding our housing stock and securing the future of Colorado’s water supply, can move forward next session.
Lynch: A bipartisan bill I sponsored, SB23-109, Criminal Penalty Controlled Substance Supplier, was legislation that would have created a Level 1 drug felony for controlled substance distribution that results in death. The majority delayed the bill until the final days of session, and it was killed in committee in the dark of night. Senate Bill 109 was a commonsense way to enact harsher penalties for drug dealers who are selling poison and taking advantage of the most vulnerable members of our communities.
McCluskie: Water! I wanted to bring legislation this year to take bold steps to secure our water future. While we didn’t come to an agreement this year on the policy, the Colorado River Drought Task Force is a big and necessary step forward that recognizes the threats to our water and brings us closer to developing the collaborative solutions we need.
Polis: As we look to the future, we are deeply committed to continuing the fight to protect the property rights of homeowners, make Colorado more affordable to purchase or rent homes and continue to save people money. Changing the status quo isn’t easy — I am committed to addressing the higher and higher costs facing hardworking Coloradans across our state.
What is the one thing you would do differently next session?
Fenberg: Next session will be my last serving in the legislature. During the heat of session, it’s often hard to stop and truly enjoy the amazing opportunity we’ve been given to serve. So, next session, I intend to take more time to intentionally appreciate the relationships I’ve built, and to reflect on the memories I’ve made during my time here. I hope to use that intentional time to prioritize the Senate as an institution, and make sure I leave it better than I found it.
Lynch: I think the more public engagement the better on important issues. I will work harder and more impactful to ensure the people of Colorado better understand the massive impact on their lives this building can have on them.
McCluskie: One of the areas that worked well this year was communication between our leadership teams, but I do think there is room to spend more time communicating with individual members more broadly. As Speaker of the entire House, my goal is to help all members be successful when I can. I’d like to spend more time with members next year to foster their success and ensure we are creating an environment where they can effectively serve their districts and their communities.
Polis: I would work on my penmanship to be ready for future math investments we make!
What lesson, if any, did you learn from a member of the opposing party that you would like to use next year?
Fenberg: I think most folks would be surprised to find that, despite how polarized our politics can seem, a vast majority of the legislation we pass is bipartisan in nature. As part of that process, I learn constantly from my colleagues across the aisle, but Sen. Cleave Simpson stands out as a member who has taught me a great deal about how to advocate effectively for change you truly believe in, and how to forge consensus and get things done. Sen. Simpson consistently chooses to take on the fights that he thinks matters, no matter whether his party agrees with him or not, and he isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves to do the hard work. Whether it’s water or ag or even criminal justice reform, Sen. Simpson isn’t afraid to do what he believes is right, and always remains focused on solving the challenges facing Colorado.
Lynch: I learned a lesson on how a bill gets killed through scheduling. Next year, I will work to ensure important pieces of legislation get the attention necessary outside the building to apply the appropriate pressure on the majority to ensure this doesn't happen again.
McCluskie: One lesson I learned is that nothing brings the chamber together like Rep. Weinberg’s burgers, hotdogs, and carne asada. Some of our most joyful and collaborative moments in the House came when we were enjoying each other's company and sharing meals together. I’m grateful to Majority Leader (Monica) Duran for donating her late husband’s grill for our use on the House balcony, and I much enjoyed Rep. Weinberg’s excellent cooking throughout the session. I look forward to him firing it up again next year!
Polis: I am always open to good ideas from the left, right, center, green, purple or across the political and policy spectrum, and this year it was great to work with bipartisan legislators, including Senator (Paul) Lundeen and Minority Leader (Rose) Pugliese to pass transformative legislation to boost math achievement for Colorado students. I look forward to continuing these partnerships in the future. Dan Williams, Teller County Commissioner and former city planner, provided an important perspective in support of land use reform and we look forward to working with him on that issue.
What relationship, new or old, that you would cherish after this year’s session?
Fenberg: Legislative sessions involve many long days, and more than a few long nights. So, first and foremost, this session made me really miss time with my two daughters, and I’m looking forward to spending a lot of time with them this summer. However, there’s one person I really will cherish and miss after this year and that’s Senate Secretary Cindi Markwell. Cindi has put so much love into this institution and her investment will pay off for generations to come. I’ve learned an immense amount from her and the state of Colorado is lucky to have had her as a caretaker of the Senate.
Lynch: Through this session, I became close to the Majority Leader as a result of my role. Though we don't agree much on ideologies, I always found her to be a fair woman of her word and trustworthy in her dealings. In addition, she's just a good person with good family values. I am certain we will remain friends for life.
McCluskie: I truly value the relationships among the Western Slope lawmakers. We have always worked together to deliver results and put policy above partisanship to serve our communities. I will always cherish my relationship with Rep. (Marc) Catlin and his frequent visits. He is a good person and a man of integrity who is dedicated to his district and his constituents. Our work on wolves, water and so much more proved once again that politics doesn't have to get in the way of good policy.
Polis: This year, about a third of legislators were new to the General Assembly, so at first I needed flashcards to keep track of everyone. All kidding aside, our team was thrilled to work with new legislators and those who were elected alongside me this November on key priorities, like saving people money energy, creating jobs and supporting our workforce. This week, I was in Alamosa to sign SB23-205 with Rep. (Matthew) Martinez at his alma mater (Adams State University) to give $1,500 scholarships to graduating students in the class of 2024. I am also impressed with first-year Reps. Ruby Dickson and Rose Pugliese, who I think will both contribute a lot to our state.
