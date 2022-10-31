The news of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s death came as a shock to Colorado’s political community, which found itself in mourning on Sunday.

McKean had attended a Republican rally in Loveland just on Saturday.

In an outpouring of grief and disbelief, friends and colleagues paid tribute to McKean, a man they described as a compassionate public servant, a rare voice of reason at a time of “broken politics.”

“Hugh was fiercely passionate about two things in his extraordinary life; serving the great state of Colorado and spending time with his family, whom he adored — Aiden McKean, 21, Hanna McKean, 23, and his dearest partner and friend Amy Parks,” McKean’s House Republican colleagues said in a statement.

“Hugh spoke about Coloradans not in the abstract but as real living people with jobs, loves, and real-life successes and problems. Families facing hardships were not faceless pie graphs on a page to Hugh. He saw the faces of his own children, of his parents, long-time neighbors, and of Coloradans that he would always call friends,” they said.

The sorrow transcended political lines, with Gov. Jared Polis ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor McKean on the day of his memorial service.

Polis said he is "devastated" to learn that McKean has died, calling him “a family man and a true public servant," with a "knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room."

“Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan," Polis said in a statement. "As a dad myself, I can’t imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come.”

Every party leader in the Colorado Legislature released statements mourning McKean, calling his passing shocking and heartbreaking for the entire state.

“We will miss his kindness, the joy that he brought to the Capitol every day, and the care that he showed every person he ever met,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “Hugh was the very definition of a statesman — a genuinely nice guy who always wanted the best for our state and his constituents. His integrity and the deep respect with which he treated every member of the House were a model for every lawmaker he worked with. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Democratic Caucus are with Leader McKean’s family and loved ones.”

Senate GOP Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley, called McKean a “leader, a friend, and a good man.”

“He never made politics personal, but instead always greeted everyone with a warm smile and an open hand,” Cooke said. “With his sincere nature and honest approach, he taught everyone what it means to be a statesman. His passion for his family, his community, and the state of Colorado were exemplary. We are praying for his family and offer them our deepest condolences and any support we can give. We will miss Hugh McKean greatly.”

In a joint statement, Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, called McKean an “incredibly kind man, a loving father, and a dedicated public servant.”

“He had a huge heart and effortlessly used humor to break down barriers for the purpose of advancing constructive problem solving,” they said. “Hugh led his caucus with courage and conviction, and was a constant advocate for what he believed in. He was a staunch advocate for children with disabilities and his work to engage Colorado’s young people in the political process will continue to serve as an example for us all. We are grateful for Minority Leader McKean’s service and his friendship. The state of Colorado is a better place because of Hugh, and we’re lucky to have had him in our lives. We will be keeping his entire family in our thoughts.”

Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, echoed the grief: “Hugh worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and cared deeply about our state and our future. In our roles as Majority and Minority Leader, we worked closely together every day, with a shared commitment to doing the people’s work. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and the House Republican Caucus.”

Kristi Burton Brown, chair of the Colorado Republican Party, remembers Hugh as a person who always offered encouraging words and was ready to lift others up.

“Whenever I think of Hugh McKean, I’ll think of his smile and his positive outlook on life. One of the best memories I have of him is when I visited his office at the Capitol with my kids,” she said. “In the middle of a busy legislative session, he still took the time to show my kids around his office, explain his science displays to them, and invest — even for a few minutes — in their lives. That was the Hugh McKean behind the political scene – a man who loved others and was happy to invest in them."

Political strategist Josh Penry, a former state representative and state Senate minority leader, called McKean’s death a “tragic, terrible loss.”

“Hugh was one of the reasonable voices in our angry, broken politics. Prayers for his family,” Penry said.

Dozens of others took to social media to express their sorrow.

Scott James, Weld County Commissioner: "Today I lost my best friend and now I understand why people share the bad news. I share this not to seek comfort — that comes from the Lord, my close friends, and family. I share this because I want you to know what a giant of a man Hugh McKean was. Colorado is a lesser place today because he is gone. He loved this state and he loved its people. He was a common sense, consensus building, pragmatic conservative — a true public servant and we need to be more like him. In a bitterly divided world, Hugh served all his constituents — not just one over half — and he did so as if you were family — because you are."

Jena Griswold, Secretary of State: “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him a friend. Representative McKean was a dedicated public servant whose service to Colorado will be remembered for generations to come.”

Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Falcon: "This sudden and tragic death today of House Republican Leader Hugh McKean will be felt dramatically throughout the state of Colorado and beyond. Our Republican caucus was better because even though Hugh and I didn’t always agree or even always vote the same way, and we didn’t plan to serve in leadership together, we decided we needed to work together. As we did so, Hugh became a great friend, indeed Hugh was my brother. He loved people fiercely, and fought for what he believed was right. Our long nights on the House floor doing heavy work for Colorado were made lighter with banter and laughter, and the sting from policy losses was shared sometimes with sadness, and sometimes anger, but always with genuine concern for the impacts to friends, neighbors, and all Coloradans."

Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster: "Hugh was professional, kind, incredibly intelligent, well informed and a wonderful human being. To me, he represented everything that is right about politics. The way he led showed that you can be deeply committed to your values but still be kind and work with people who think differently. He was a personal friend of mine and one of my very favorite people to work with. I, along with so many others, are devastated by his loss. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, who I know, he loved more than anything. Colorado has lost a strong leader and an even better man."

Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs: "Today, I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the sudden passing of my friend, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Though I never had the pleasure of serving in the same chamber as Hugh, his spirit to put party aside to work for all Coloradans was evident when I first met him. He was leading a retreat for all new legislators and preparing us to put our differences aside to work together. Hugh was one of the first House members I met and his contagious zest for life and joyousness will not soon be forgotten. Rest easy, my dear friend."

Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora: "Hugh McKean and I came into the House together in 2016. ... In the well of the House, in between debating bills, we'd sometimes swap stories about Pennsylvania — his time there, and my aunt and uncle being there for a long time too. In 2021, while he was vigorously arguing against and trying to amend a bill I was co-sponsoring, we nonetheless managed to trade movie references about the bill we were debating. ... Hugh was way too young. I am very sorry for his family. He was a decent man in a realm where decency matters."

Nicole Packwood-Means, legislative analyst for the Colorado House Republicans: "Hugh McKean was an amazing man. He cared for every person he encountered, including his whole staff. Not a day went by when he wasn’t smiling and making the day better for the people around him. I will sincerely miss working under his leadership."

Jarvis Caldwell, legislative aide: "I’m still trying to digest the sudden and tragic loss of my friend Hugh McKean. We talked on the phone just yesterday and our conversation was full of laughs and light-hearted jokes, in typical Hugh fashion. He was in great spirits and we were excited about things to come. We had lunch a few weeks ago and when we were done, he hugged me and told me he loved me. I truly believed him. He was one-of-a-kind and leaves a void in this world that can’t be replaced. I miss him dearly already. Rest in peace, Hugh. We love you, too."

Joshua Bly, communications director for the Colorado Senate Republicans: "Rep. McKean was one of the kindest and most considerate people I've ever had the privilege of working with. This is a devastating loss for the state of Colorado."

Connor Randall, legislative clerk: "I work as a nonpartisan staffer in a room near the House and nearly every day McKean would find time after committees and debates to pop in and ask each of us how we were doing, about our families, if we needed anything. A genuinely good man and friend to everyone he worked with."

Saja Hindi, Denver Post reporter: "I met Hugh McKean as a young reporter in Loveland when he was a city councilor. He was always willing to take time to talk about any issue, even tough ones. That didn’t change when he was elected to the Colorado Legislature. Neither did his kindness and genuine interest in the lives of others. When family friends were killed in North Carolina in a hate crime, he reached out immediately when he found out. That’s the kind of person he was, and I think that’s evidenced in how many people across the aisle have shared similar thoughts, despite political differences. Hoping his loved ones and especially his kids can find comfort and peace in these remembrances and knowing how proud he was of them."

Jesse Aaron Paul, Colorado Sun reporter: "This is devastating news for everyone who works at the Colorado Capitol. Whether you agreed with Hugh or not, you had to like him. Such a nice guy. I will miss our long talks in his office about Quakerism and growing up near Philly. ... He had the insanely stressful task of trying to unify a very fractured House GOP caucus. At times that led to conflict and some unflattering stories. He would always talk to me, no matter what. And he was kind and patient and respected my role."

Marshall Zelinger, 9News reporter: "Some lawmakers make themselves more available than others. Hugh McKean always made time to talk to me, even when it included tough questions. He reached out to me following the birth of my daughter."

Marty Lenz, KOA reporter: "He always answered all our questions with seriousness and thoughtfulness. An obvious loss for his family, but also for Colorado leadership. May more people aspire to be like Hugh among our elected leaders."

Heidi Ganahl, Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate: "Hugh McKean made a great impact on our beautiful state. Jason and I are heartbroken and praying for his family and friends. Hugh’s personality and smile were contagious at the capitol and he fought tirelessly for his constituents and the people of Colorado. Hugh was the definition of a statesman. Colorado will miss him greatly, as will I."

Joe O'Dea, Colorado Republican U.S. Senate candidate: "Devastated to learn about the passing of our friend Hugh McKean today. Even this weekend his boundless optimism, kindness, and empathy were on full display at our rally in Loveland. We need more reasonable leaders like him. Celeste and I are praying for his family during this difficult time."

Phil Weiser, Colorado Attorney General: "I will miss Hugh McKean, a good friend and dedicated public servant. His smile, warmth, and spirit enriched all who knew him. My heart and thoughts go out to Hugh’s family at this time; his memory will live on as a blessing."

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.: "Heartbreaking news. I’m grateful for House Minority Leader McKean’s public service and contributions to Colorado. Susan and I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.: "A very tough day for our state as we learn of the tragic passing of House Minority Leader McKean. Andrea and I are praying for his family. Hugh was a true public servant, and I was proud to call him my friend. He will be sorely missed by so many in Loveland and across Colorado."

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. My condolences go out to his family and children during this time as he leaves a legacy of profound love for our state, our public lands, and all Coloradans."

Andrea Samson, Loveland City Council member: "Hugh McKean was the first elected official I met in Loveland. Back in 2016 I approached him — rather brazenly — to garner his support for a petition initiative. I walked up to him at the 4th of July celebration at North Shore park where he had a little table set up for his campaign. Much to my disappointment Hugh did not support my petition. He did, however, greet my then 1-year-old daughter Jacqueline with the warmest smile and kindest words. Hugh and I didn’t always align politically but he was a person of the people, and since that first meeting he and I shared great conversations, many times opening each other’s eyes to new view points and perspectives. Hugh was in many ways a gift to Loveland. His loss will certainly be felt, and he will be remembered for a very long time as a man who worked hard for the city that he loved and it loved him in return. My prayers are with his family in this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Hugh."

Jeni Arndt, Mayor of Fort Collins: "Hugh McKean and I were close friends. We sat next to each other for two years. I’m devastated at his passing — for his family, for Colorado and selfishly, for me personally. I’ll miss him so much."

Roger Hudson, Castle Pines City Council member: "Rep. Hugh McKean brought clarity to where there was fog. He broke silence with inappropriate laughter. He obliterated boredom with shenanigans. He provided gravity to new ideas and thought. Hugh proved awesome people make A++ public servants."

Dr. Marc Schaffer, Superintendent of the Thompson School District: "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Rep. Hugh McKean today. We appreciate his unwavering service to the State and the City of Loveland. Hugh was also a very solid advocate for the Thompson School District. We will miss Rep. McKean. Our condolences to his family."

Former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, who is now Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy: “During my tenure in the CO legislature, I had the great honor of serving with House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who I will always remember as an exceptional public servant with a compassionate heart."

Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington: "I am in complete shock that my leader, good friend and all around good man, Hugh McKean, is not on this earth anymore to be my buddy. A life incomplete, I was so excited to see where Hugh would take us. Times like this make us reflect on what we should do to make this life better, just like Hugh. Rest in peace, my friend, the fight is over for you, relax buddy, we got this!"

Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada: "I am heartbroken over the loss of our colleague, Hugh McKean. Hugh was a devoted public servant, a loving father, and a loyal friend. Even when tensions at the Capitol were high, Hugh’s smile never faltered. I will miss Hugh's infectious laugh, his persistent optimism, and his uncanny ability to bring people together. I feel truly grateful to have had the privilege of working with and learning from him. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta: "Saddened by the sudden and shocking death of House Republican Leader Hugh McKean. Words cannot express my sadness and speechlessness. My thoughts and prayers are with Minority Leader McKean’s family during this challenging loss."

Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver: "I was crushed to learn of the sudden passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Though we didn't agree on policy often, he never made it personal. He loved his job and exuded joy every day on the house floor. My heart goes out to his family as they endure this unexpected nightmare."

Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs: "Hugh McKean and I shared desks for four years and I quickly nicknamed him 'Mr. Congeniality' our first term. And as freshmen, we wrongly thought we could get Democrats to expand I-25. He was a jovial optimist. Despite our recent differences, this is a sad loss. Prayers to his family."

Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada: "Minority Leader McKean and I were on opposite sides of the aisle politically, but he was always a thoughtful, kind, and respectful person. He was always very busy so we didn't always get a lot of time to converse about things, but when we did, we always geeked out on science stuff, talked about his family, and found a lot of ways to commiserate on things outside of our differences. He put honesty and his values front and center, and advocated for them passionately and respectfully. He was upbeat, always smiling, and found ways of making others smile. Colorado will be without a true statesman who demonstrated what good civil politics should be."

Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Loveland: "I'm going to miss my friend, Hugh McKean! He fought tirelessly for the folks in HD 51. His love for people was evident to everyone he encountered."

Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge: "My condolences to the family and friends of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. He was filled with love for his children, and today must be so hard for them, while the state of Colorado lost a public servant."

Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction: "I will miss my friend, Hugh McKean. How lucky were we to have him in our lives. Prayers for Hugh, his family, and all who knew him."

Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora: "Today, I grieve the passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. He served the people of Colorado with clarity, leadership, and dedication. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him. May he rest in peace."

Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton: "My heart is completely broken today. I lost a great friend in Hugh McKean and the state of Colorado lost a true statesman. I am truly at a loss for words, he was too young and had too much left to accomplish for his family and this state. You will be missed, Hugh."

Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins: "I am incredibly saddened to hear of Minority Leader McKean’s passing. Hugh was a person of conviction and compassion; he cared deeply about his constituents, loved his family, and worked hard to make our state a better place. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton: "I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Throughout my time serving with him, he always demonstrated his huge heart and was always there with a word of encouragement and an I love you. My thoughts are with his family."

Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango: "Hugh McKean was my friend. He was a kind and generous man. We shared many bills together, as well as our birthdays and our membership in the McCaucus. He will be sorely missed."

Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood: "Hugh was a good, kind, and loving man. He showed a great deal of kindness in his interactions with others, including those of us across the aisle. He had a special place in his heart for special needs kids and always sent kind words to others when they were struggling."

Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Centennial: "Minority Leader McKean showed me that we may not agree on political policy, but we can still be civil and find ways to work together. We both shared a love for airplanes and aviation. Now I believe he is flying without the need of a plane. RIP Rep. McKean."

Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver: "This is an incredibly sad day for all of Colorado. It was truly an honor to serve with Minority Leader McKean. May his memory be a blessing."

Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora: "This is so heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate this difficult time. It was an honor to serve with you Mr. Minority Leader McKean."

Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Boulder: "Minority Leader Hugh McKean was a tremendous leader and friend. He was a uniter, who cared about his community and Colorado. His compassion and commitment will be missed by all who had the honor to serve with him."

Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton: "I am so sad to learn of the passing of Representative Hugh McKean. He was a good person who understood that you could disagree without being unkind. I can’t imagine the House without him."

Sam Mamet, former executive director of the Colorado Municipal League: "So saddened by Hugh McKean’s passing. Our friendship dated back to his Loveland Council days. When I retired, he joined a number of other former municipal leaders serving in the Colorado Legislature in honoring me at the Capitol. His wonderful graciousness. May his memory be a blessing."

Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners: "I am in shock. While McKean and I would debate tirelessly over public policy, he was a good man. Even after all of the attacks, McKean still called on my birthday as he did every year since I've known him. I, along with my staff, mourn the loss of Rep. McKean."

Alan Franklin, political director of ProgressNow Colorado: "Hugh McKean fought Democrats vigorously, but he also fought against the fringe of his own party at a time when that was very unpopular. In doing so, he upheld his own honor and as much as he was able the honor of the House Minority. His loss is bipartisan."

Mike Kopp, president and CEO of Colorado Concern: "Hugh's passing is such a sad and shocking loss to the state of Colorado, in whose service he has worked so tirelessly. We extend our condolences to his family and his loved ones. He cared very deeply about the lives his fellow Coloradans lived, a fact which flowed naturally from the love he had for his own family and friends. We will miss him very much."

Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources: "So sorry to see this. Rep. McKean was wonderful to work with and a very passionate advocate for our Colorado natural resources especially water and forest health."

Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute: "Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was a great friend and multi-year winner of the Centennial Institute Faith, Family, and Freedom award. My heart is broken. Colorado lost a principled statesman. I will miss our conversations. My prayers are with his family and staff."

Scott Wasserman, president of the Bell Policy Center: "This is so sad. He was exactly the kind of public servant you want in that building. May his memory be for a blessing."

Jenifer Waller, CEO and president Colorado Bankers Association: "Hugh McKean's passing leaves a gap that will not be easily filled. Each time any of us met with Hugh, even a passing moment, he made it memorable and special. I can say he was a friend to banking, but Hugh was a friend to all. He will be missed."

John Kellner, 18th Judicial District Attorney: "I just saw Hugh McKean yesterday and he was so full of life and happiness. I’m devastated by his passing. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Michael Dougherty, Boulder County District Attorney: "The passing of Hugh McKean is a sad and stunning loss for our state. Our deepest condolences to all his loved ones and colleagues. Our office joins in mourning this loss while honoring his many years of service to Colorado."

Former state Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Boulder: "Minority Leader Hugh McKean was both a colleague and worthy adversary. You could always count on his giant (if slightly awkward) bear hug and friendship. Hugh, your tireless work to find common ground makes your memory a blessing."

Dave Woolever, candidate for Colorado House District 61: "Terribly saddened to learn of Leader Hugh McKean’s passing. He was so full of life and optimism. I count myself blessed to have known him."

Dee Dee Vicino, candidate for Colorado House District 52: "Today, Colorado lost one of its most passionate advocates, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. I will remember Hugh for his openness, curiosity, intellect, rapier sharp wit, and generosity. As Colorado mourns the loss of a great leader, I mourn the loss of a mentor and a friend."