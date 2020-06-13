The next stop for Colorado's most sweeping police integrity legislation is Gov. Jared Polis' desk to become law, as the Colorado Senate gave its blessing to Senate Bill 217 Saturday.
The House passed the package aimed at disclosing, deterring and disciplining excessive uses of force by police officers Friday on a bipartisan 52-13 vote and originally passed the Senate 32-1 on Tuesday.
The Senate voted unanimously Saturday to accept the House amendments.
The Senate voted unanimously Saturday to accept the House amendments, then 33-2 to repass it, with Sens. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling and Ray Scott of Grand Junction in opposition. Polis has indicated he will sign the measure.
Senate Bill 217 was sponsored by Democrats: Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora, Reps. Leslie Herod of Denver and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, both of Denver.
"This bill has come a very long way, and the only way it was possible was through collaboration," Fields said Saturday, adding that district attorneys and sheriffs in Colorado had endorsed the proposal.
Grand juries will now issue a report when it they choose not to bring charges against officers accused in a death "so that we can find out a little more about that investigation," Fields said, a request put forward by prosecutors.
Officers also will have to wear body cameras released within 40 days, and officers must make sure it's turned on and functional when they start their shift. The Colorado Hospital Association asked for privacy protections for videos shot by body cameras in hospitals.
The legislature also clarified what qualifies as a fleeing felon, as well as the failure to intervene when witnessing another officer committing a crime.
"Members we are making history," Fields said Saturday.
Sen. Mike Foote, a Boulder County prosecutor who had a direct hand in writing the use-of-force section of the bill, said the main purpose of legislating use of force was to get rid of the "reasonable officer standard" that's used to thwart many prosecutions against officers in excessive force cases, because reasonable is subjective to the officer.
Sen. Bob Gardner, a Republican from Colorado Springs, and Senate Republican leader Chris Holbert of Parker said the bill might prove to be Foote's legislative legacy for his work in shaping it.
He said it was not because there aren't reasonable officers, but because the standard was so broad that it made it nearly impossible for prosecutors to bring charges against officers.
"I tried really hard in this language not to use the word reasonable," Foote said, adding that the House added in "objectively reasonable."
He added. "It may seem like it's splitting hairs, but it really did have and hopefully will not continue to have real world implications."
The bill was introduced on June 3 in the wake of racial unrest and protests related to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died from having an officer's knee on his neck for almost nine minutes as he begged to breathe. A video of the incident led to outrage and a murder charge against the officer.
Fields said the bill moved fast because of the sense of urgency with protestors across the country and outside the Capitol in Denver, including how officers were treating nonviolent protesters. President Trump weathered criticism for pushing back nonviolent protesters in a public park near the White House with chemicals and muscle on June 1 to make room for the president to take a picture in front of church.
"We were charged to address some of the cries we were hearing from our community and around the state and around the nation and around the world," she said.
Herod, on the House floor Friday, also characterized the legislation a defining moment in history being made by Colorado legislature.
“It shouldn’t have taken this long," Herod, chair of the Black Legislative Caucus, said in a statement after the vote. "The community has been pleading for law enforcement reform for generations now, and today we answered their plea."
Sen. John Cooke, a Republican from Greeley and the former Weld County sheriff, talked about the deliberations, yielding legislation much different that what was originally introduced less than two weeks earlier.
"I think we got it right," he said before Saturday's final vote, characterizing himself and Fields as "100% pro-victim."
Holbert, whose son is a sheriff's deputy, gave an impassioned speech and was thankful for the willingness of both sides to negotiate.
"If this effort has any effect on changing the hearts and minds of the people of this nation, then we've done good work," he said.
