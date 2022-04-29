A broad coalition of Democrats and Republicans in the Colorado House on Friday approve a measure seeking to pump more money into efforts to expand resources for volunteer firefighters in Colorado.
Senate Bill 2 would add $5 million to the Local Firefighter Safety and Disease Prevention Grant Program and expand it to cover replacement firefighting equipment.
The bill — which is being carried in the House by Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton — would also make volunteer fire departments eligible for reimbursement for wildland fire suppression activities and provide behavioral health care services to firefighters.
The legislation passed on a 54-4 vote.
The bill has already cleared the Senate, though it now returns to that chamber for review of amendments the House adopted.
Colorado Politics reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.