Colorado law enforcement groups took aim at the police code of silence Tuesday by speaking up on cops who fail to step in when the public is being abused.
The County Sheriffs of Colorado, the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police and the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police are jointly urging the General Assembly to make it a crime when fellow officers fail to intervene in the use of unreasonable force.
The Minneapolis case that has roiled the nation for more than a week resulted in the death of George Floyd, a black man suspected of using counterfeit money in a store. One police officer is facing murder and manslaughter charges, but three other officers stood by and were fired. So far they have not been charged.
“We are shocked and disgusted by the indefensible use of force that led to George Floyd's recent death in Minneapolis," Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager, chair of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, said in a statement Tuesday. "We are equally appalled, however, by the lack of intervention displayed by the other officers who were on the scene.
“We will not sit idly by. Inaction should be condemned as harshly as unjust force. We have heard that our community wants increased accountability, and today we urge the Colorado Legislature, in the short time they have remaining in the session, to add a Duty to Intervene to state statue.”
The groups said duty to intervene is an expectation practice by most law enforcement agencies in the state, but their proposal would make it the law, with criminal penalties.
“We understand this is only a first step, but it is a step in the right direction and one that can be accomplished now, in solidarity,” stated Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins, president of the County Sheriffs of Colorado. “There is more work to be done to ensure accountability. We look forward to working with lawmakers and our communities to address additional concerns together. “
Besides intervening, officers would be required to report the use of unreasonable force to the officer's immediate supervisor.
