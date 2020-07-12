Colorado spiritual and political leader the Rev. Amanda Henderson is launching her new book, ""Holy Chaos: Creating Connections in Divisive Times" with an online event Tuesday night
Henderson draws from her experience as the leader of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, one of the state's leading advocacy organizations of any kind.
Joey Bunch: "The sad thing is we’ve never needed grace and understanding more."
She shares intimate stories from her work at the intersection of faith and politics to explore how it’s possible to practice radical, resilient love, even in the most turbulent and difficult spaces of our lives.
The book promises a "deeply personal and practical guidebook for leaning into the messy, long-haul work of social change," the organizers said in an announcement Saturday.
"Holy Chaos" is available by clicking here, as well as through major booksellers.
Henderson will be joined by friends and fellow authors: the Rev. Dr. Jennifer Leath, Kathy Escobar, Brandan Robertson, Adrian Miller and musician HeatherLynn.
"Stories and creative work will be shared of the experience of stepping into the holy and chaotic spaces of working for social change," said the announcement.
Register for the free online event by clicking here.
