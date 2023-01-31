The Colorado House of Representatives passed nine bills Tuesday morning, marking the first legislation of the year to make it all the way through a chamber.

Each of the bills passed three readings on the House floor, in addition to their respective committee votes. The bills will now be sent to the state Senate for further consideration. If passed by the Senate, they will be sent to Gov. Jared Polis for final approval before going into law.

House Bill 1045 is the only bill unanimously approved by the House so far this session. The bill clarifies that members of the Colorado National Guard and military reserve forces are allowed to take three weeks of leave from work when called to service or for training.

“This bill better protects the civilian employment rights of our Colorado National Guard as they respond to state disasters such as wildfires and blizzards,” said bill sponsor Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Fort Lupton, a National Guard veteran. “Despite being in a historically small Republican minority, the unanimous passage of my bill shows my commitment to finding common sense solutions that help all of Colorado.”

Two bills passed with near complete support, with only one representative voting against each: House Bill 1053 to allow the Division of Veterans Affairs to spend donations made to the Western Slope Military Veterans' Cemetery Fund, and House Bill 1052 to expand property tax exemptions to partially disabled veterans who do not have 100% permanent disability, pending voter approval in 2024.

Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, said she voted against HB 1053 because it would also create a new fund in the Department of Public Safety, which she thought was unnecessary. Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, said he voted against HB 1052 because it would fund the expanded tax exemptions by decreasing refunds from the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

The most divisive bill of the bunch was House Bill 1028, which seeks to allow former legislators to get a special name badge indicating their status. The bill passed in a 40-23 vote — the smallest margin by far out of Tuesday’s bills — with members of both parties voting for and against the bill.

“This bill provides an opportunity to recognize former members’ service as they continue their work to improve this great state in their local communities,” said bill sponsor Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley, while debating the bill on the floor.

The bill wouldn’t afford the former legislators any special rights, such as bypassing security in the state Capitol, and would be paid for by each individual who wishes to get one. However, opponents raised concerns that the name tag would give former legislators undue influence while working in the Capitol, as many former state legislators go on to work in the building as lobbyists.

“I wouldn’t want somebody that was a former representative coming to me in the capacity of a former representative but really they’re now working in the lobby core and they’re riding the coattails of their label as a former representative or state senator,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, who voted against the bill Tuesday.

The other five bills all passed the House with bipartisan support, receiving opposition from only a handful of Republicans:

• House Bill 1033, to broaden the type of professions the Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel can contract with. Passed 55-7.

• House Bill 1049, to enact the 2022 Colorado Revised Statutes, including laws passed during the last legislative session. Passed 58-4.

• House Bill 1004, to require insurance providers to translate policy documents to a customer’s preferred language. Passed 49-14.

• House Bill 1043, to modify the criminal records that disqualify an adult from caring for a child relative or kin and to allow for exceptions. Passed 60-3.

• House Bill 1058, to expand the definition of “child-occupied facilities” for the purposes of lead-based paint abatement. Passed 54-9.

The following freshman representatives each prime sponsored one of the bills, marking the first bill passages of their legislative careers: Evans; Rep. Anthony Hartsook, R-Parker; Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch; Rep. Said Sharbini, D-Brighton; Rep. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder; Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glennwood Springs; Rep. Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs; and, Rep. Ruby Dickson, D-Greenwood Village.

One representative was absent Tuesday, one seat is vacant and Rep. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, missed the first three bill votes — HB 1033, HB 1049 and HB 1052 — making the vote totals vary for each bill.