The state House of Representatives approved a measure Monday to create an emergency stockpile of pandemic supplies.

The bill passed almost entirely along party lines, with Democrats in support of the bill and most Republicans in opposition. It will now be sent to the state Senate for consideration in the coming weeks.

If enacted, House Bill 1352 would spend nearly $2 million each year to maintain a supply of face masks, gloves and other medical-grade personal protective equipment to distribute to hospitals, vaccine clinics, schools, community centers and other organizations if the governor declares a disaster emergency.

The bill sponsor Rep. Kyle Mullica, D-Federal Heights, said this would prepare Colorado for another future pandemic. As an emergency room nurse who worked on the frontlines throughout COVID-19, Mullica said he witnessed firsthand how ill-prepared the state was at the beginning, with hospital workers forced to reuse single-use masks and gowns due to a lack of supplies.

“We are focused on creating a healthier, more prepared state,” Mullica said. “Boosting Colorado’s stockpile of masks, gloves and other medical-grade PPE will ensure our health care professionals have the tools they need to safely care for Coloradans.”

State public health officials said, when the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Colorado in early 2020, the national supply chain quickly crumbled. Colorado spent approximately $50 million on PPE by June 2020, said Amanda Hettinger, director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Under the bill, the stockpile could also include other essential materials like shelf-stable foods and diapers.

The House passed the bill in a 42-21 vote Monday, with all Democrats in support and all Republicans in opposition except for Reps. Mary Bradfield of Colorado Springs, Ron Hanks of Cañon City and Matt Soper of Delta. Some opponents said the bill was too vague and questioned the source of the funding.