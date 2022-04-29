The state House on Friday advanced to the Senate a legislative effort to a honor fallen firefighter by mandating the reporting of controlled burns in Colorado.
House Bill 1132, which Reps. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, and Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, sponsored, would require all controlled burns on private property to be reported to local fire departments and allow fire departments to reschedule or supervise the burns.
The measure passed with overwhelming support in the chamber.
The legislation honors volunteer firefighter Darcy Stallings, who was responding to a reported fire some five months ago when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck, dying at the scene. After his death, it was revealed that the blaze he was responding to was a controlled burn, not an emergency.
After passing the House on a 56-6 vote, the legislation now heads to the Senate.
Colorado Politics reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.
