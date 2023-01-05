The Colorado House Republican caucus is changing up its staff leadership team for the 2023 session.
Nick Sands has taken over as chief of staff, replacing Jonathan Finer. Finer was on Tuesday named vice president of pro-school choice group Ready Colorado.
Sands began as a legislative aide to Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, for the 2020 session.
He moved into the leadership office as a legislative analyst in 2021. In the 2022 session, he served as deputy legislative director before later that year becoming the caucus’ legislative director.Sands became chief of staff in December.
Sands is a native Hoosier who earned a degree in political science (and played basketball) from Earlham College.
Roger Hudson of Castle Pines, a longtime communications consultant and candidate for the state House last year, is now the deputy chief of staff. Hudson joined the staff in September.
Hudson, formerly a journalist with Fox News and in talk radio, became the spokesman for the Colorado Department of Corrections in 2013. He later led the communications team for Attorney General Cynthia Coffman. He currently serves on the Castle Pines City Council.
Jarvis Caldwell took over the role of communications director in October. A native of Florida's "space coast," Caldwell is an Air Force veteran who has served in the United Kingdom and South Korea as well as a deployment to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. He served as a legislative aide in 2022 to Assistant Minority Leader Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Falcon, and holds a degree in political science from American Military University, as well as two associate degrees from the Air Force.
Serving as a legislative analyst in the House GOP office since 2021, Nicole Means is now the caucus' legislative director. She is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and holds a degree in global studies from Colorado Christian University. She was promoted in December.
