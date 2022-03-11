Now entering its sixth hour, House members are debating the proposal to enshrine the unequivocal right to an abortion in state law.
House Bill 1279, known as the Reproductive Health Equity Act, would establish a fundamental right to continue a pregnancy and give birth, or to have an abortion. The bill also says fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses do not have independent rights under the law. The bill would also prohibit state and local public entities from denying or restricting an individual's right to use or refuse contraception, or to either continue a pregnancy or have an abortion.
The bill is prompted in part by the U.S. Supreme Court's pending decisions, expected in June, in two challenges to anti-abortion laws in Mississippi and Texas.
House Republicans have zeroed in on a number of provisions in HB 1279, such as concerns the bill could overturn the state's parental notification law
Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, raised the parental notification issue, both on the House floor and during the committee hearing, including with an amendment during the hearing that was rejected as not fitting under the title.
Both House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Greenwood Village, the bill's co-sponsors, said HB 1279 would not interfere with parental notification, which requires a 48-hour notice to parents before a minor has an abortion, although the law does not block the minor from having the abortion.
Carver also said the bill is so broad that it could block protests against abortion clinics or interfere with local government zoning laws, which sponsors disputed.
The bill is expected to receive preliminary approval from the Democratic-controlled House late this evening and will likely be on the schedule for a final House vote Monday.
This story will be updated.
