The Colorado House of Representatives on Friday approved along broad bipartisan lines a bill seeking to exempt nonprofit child care centers from paying property taxes.

House Bill 1006 aims to modify current law that allows property owned and operated by nonprofit child care centers to be exempt from property taxes. The bill removes the ownership requirement, adding to the tax exemption properties rented or leased for use as nonprofit child care centers.

The legislation boasting bipartisan sponsors passed on a 59-3 vote.

