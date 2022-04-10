Colorado's geographic naming board, under a tight deadline to respond to a federal task force, met Sunday to review dozens of suggestions submitted to rename features with the word “squaw” in the title.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which proved Sunday it can move pretty quickly with name changes when facing a deadline, avoided naming things after people, with one notable exception.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland declared the word "squaw" derogatory in November and charged a newly created Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force with coming up with replacements. There are 28 geographic features in Colorado designated for renaming by the federal task force, with a few crossing state boundaries with Oklahoma and Utah.
The word "squaw," which is believed to be an English version of a Mohawk word for female genitalia, is offensive to Native Americans.
"Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression," Haaland said when making the announcement last November.
