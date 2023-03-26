Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Special note
The 2023-24 Long Appropriations Bill will be introduced in the state Senate on Monday and heard, along with its accompanying measures, in Senate Appropriations on Tuesday. Both caucuses will then meet with their JBC members to go over the budget and develop amendments. The Senate will review the bills for second reading, likely on Wednesday, with a final vote likely on Thursday.
MONDAY, MARCH 27
8:30 a.m., Conference Committee, Room 0107
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee, Room 0107
- SB23-006, McLachlan and Catlin — Creation Of The Rural Opportunity Office
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1112, Bird — Earned Income & Child Tax Credits
- HB23-1229, Weissman and Mabrey — Amending Terms Consumer Lending Laws
- HB23-1020, Ricks — Social Equity Licenses In Regulated Marijuana
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1238, Taggart and Lukens — Protection For Helicopter Search And Rescue
- HB23-1217, Froelich — Motor Vehicles Tows & Crime Victims
- HB23-1245, Parenti — Campaign Practices For Municipal Elections
- HB23-1237, Velasco — Inclusive Language Emergency Situations
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
8 a.m., Senate Appropriations Committee, Legislative Services Building Room B
- SB23-197, Moreno and Fenberg — FY 2023-24 Legislative Appropriation Bill
Upon adjournment, House Health and Insurance Committee, Room 0112
- SB23-144, Mabrey — Prescription Drugs For Chronic Pain
- SB23-162, Lindsay and Titone — Increase Access To Pharmacy Services
- HB23-1226, Soper and deGruy Kennedy — Hospital Transparency & Reporting Requirements
- SB23-189, Michaelson Jenet and Garcia — Increasing Access To Reproductive Health Care. Background here.
Upon adjournment, House Judiciary Committee, Old State Library
- SB23-188, Froelich and Titone — Protections For Accessing Reproductive Health Care. Background here.
- SB23-190, McCormick and Epps — Deceptive Trade Practice Pregnancy-related Service. Background here.
2 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Room 357
- SB23-020, Coleman — Timely Certified Death Certificates
- SB23-148, Cutter — Illegal Drug Laboratory Property & Certification
- HB23-1015, Bird — Taxation Tobacco Products Remote Retail Sellers
- SB23-059, Baisley and Roberts — State Parks & Wildlife Area Local Access Funding
- SB23-171, Priola — Entertainment Facility Substance-free Seating
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, Room 0112
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1241, Bird — Task Force To Study K-12 Accountability System
- HB23-1109, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Joseph — School Policies & Student Conduct (for action only)
Upon adjournment, House Energy and Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1216, Story — Natural Gas Pipeline Safety
- HB23-1080, Winter T. — Reliable Alternative Energy Sources
- HB23-1247, Lukens and Winter T. — Assess Advanced Energy Solutions In Rural Colorado
- HB23-1252, Lieder and Kipp — Thermal Energy
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB23-035, Herod — Middle-income Housing Authority Act
- HB23-1194, McLachlan and Pugliese — Closed Landfills Remediation Local Governments Grants
- HB23-1253, Sharbini and Lindsay — Task Force To Study Corporate Housing Ownership
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
8 a.m., House Appropriations Committee, Old State Library
- HB23-1184, Lindstedt and Frizell — Low-income Housing Property Tax Exemptions
- HB23-1227, Jodeh and Ortiz — Enforce Laws Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers
- HB23-1234, Brown and Soper — Streamlined Solar Permitting & Inspection Grants
- SB23-008, Lindsay — Youth Involvement Education Standards Review
1:30 p.m., Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB23-1002, Mabrey and Jodeh — Epinephrine Auto-injectors. Background here.
- HB23-1077, Willford and Garcia — Informed Consent To Intimate Patient Examinations. Background here.
- SB23-195, Winter F. and Will — Calculation Of Contributions To Meet Cost Sharing
- HB23-1183, Jodeh and Sirota — Prior Authorization For Step-therapy Exception
