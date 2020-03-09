The Colorado General Assembly on Monday renamed the portion of C470 between University Blvd. and Santa Fe Drive after Kendrick Castillo, the STEM School student whose actions saved the lives of his classmates in a school shooting last May.
Castillo's parents, John and Maria, as well as other family members, friends, teachers and leaders of the STEM school were in attendance for the joint resolution.
Castillo was planning to study electrical engineering and join the Marines, but on May 7, 2019, a student entered his classroom with a gun, demanding that no one move.
Castillo "acted fast and lunged at the gunman, giving his classmates time to take cover," the resolution said. Three other students helped him tackle the gunman, but Castillo was shot and died at a local hospital. The 18-year old was just days away from graduation from the Highlands Ranch school.
The resolution noted that Kendrick Castillo is recognized as a "true hero."
The nine-mile stretch of C470 will be known as the "Kendrick Castillo Memorial Highway."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.