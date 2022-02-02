The Colorado General Assembly and Front Range state government offices will be closed closed Wednesday as snow blankets the I-25 corridor.
That's according to announcements from the Colorado House and Senate Democrats, and from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.
📢📢UPDATE: The Senate will be **CLOSED** on Wednesday, Feb. 2 due to the snowstorm. We will reconvene on Thursday, Feb. 3rd. Stay safe, Colorado! #coleg #copolitics https://t.co/bRuUdfplz0— Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) February 2, 2022
UPDATE: Due to the winter storm, the House will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday February 2nd. We will reconvene on Thursday February 3rd. Stay safe out there! ❄️ #coleg #copolitics— COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) February 2, 2022
A long list of local governments and school districts are also closed today; for an updated list, see 9News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.