20190430-Colwell-CoPo-session_A8C8474.jpg

The Colorado state Capitol dome is pictured behind snowy trees on April 30 in Denver.

 (Photo by Andy Colwell, special to Colorado Politics)

The Colorado General Assembly and Front Range state government offices will be closed closed Wednesday as snow blankets the I-25 corridor. 

That's according to announcements from the Colorado House and Senate Democrats, and from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.

state government closures 020222

State government office closures for Feb. 2, 2022.

A long list of local governments and school districts are also closed today; for an updated list, see 9News.

