The Colorado Freedom Fund is tapping Rebecca Wallace to serve as senior policy counsel, the same role she recently left at the Colorado chapter of the ACLU.

“I am beyond thrilled to join (Colorado Freedom Fund) and their daily work to Bring Our Neighbors Home,” she tweeted in response to a Twitter post from CFF announcing her hire. “It’s been a beautiful 11 years at the ACLU. Time for a new chapter working even closer with community, and especially people directly impacted by the pretrial system.”

According to the announcement, Wallace will “lead CFF’s policy efforts to end wealth based detention and Bring Our Neighbors Home in Colorado.”

Wallace in her capacity as the ACLU’s senior staff attorney and senior policy counsel fought side-by-side with CFF on a number of criminal justice issues last legislative session, including a pair of unsuccessful efforts to reform the pre-trial detention process.

Both Wallace and Denise Maes, the ACLU’s former public policy director who also working intimately on policies in Senate Bills 62 and 273, resigned earlier this month. According to a report from CPR and The Colorado Sun, Maes cited a shift in direction at the ACLU, which “was going was not going to align with where I was hoping things would go.”

That report also noted Elisabeth Epps, CFF’s executive director and a key player in rallying support around SBs 62 and 273, also chose to move on from her role as policy contractor with the ACLU but “is leaving the ACLU on good terms and is proud of her work there.”