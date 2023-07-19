Six state legislators received an A+ from the Colorado Education Association for their work during the 2023 legislative session.

The association, the largest union of educators in Colorado, honors legislators with annual awards for prioritizing educators and students in policy work. The association announced its latest round of accolades on Wednesday.

"This year’s 2023 class of Public Education Champions prioritized putting students first, addressed the challenges we as educators are facing, and emphasized CEA's pillars of investment, respect, safety and housing," the association said in a statement. "Our state made incredible gains in educators’ priorities and core areas of concern."

The "Top of Class Public Education Champion" award — the association's highest honor — went to Rep. Eliza Hamrick of Centennial, Sen. Chris Kolker of Littleton, Rep. Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, Rep. Javier Mabrey of Denver, Sen. Janice Marchman of Loveland and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.

All six of the awardees are Democrats and four are first-year legislators: Hamrick, Lukens, Mabrey and Marchman.

"These legislators went above and beyond by listening to our members’ needs and finding problem-solving legislation to address them," the association said.

Hamrick is an educator and a member of the Colorado Education Association. She was awarded for championing legislation to increase the minimum age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21, with the association calling it a means to create a safer future for students.

Kolker was honored for sponsoring a bill to repay the public employees' retirement association for the state's missed payment in 2020, and a measure to make it easier for teachers moving to Colorado from certain states to gain professional licensure.

Lukens, another educator and member of the association, was also recognized for sponsoring the bill to make it easier for out-of-state teachers to get licensed in Colorado. The agreement, called the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, is intended to help address Colorado's educator shortage.

Mabrey was awarded for leading multiple bills targeting affordable housing, including unsuccessful efforts to allow local rent control and ban evictions without just cause. The association said Mabrey is working to ensure families and communities are "stable and thriving."

Marchman is a teacher and yet another member of the Colorado Education Association. She was honored for sponsoring the bill to create the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, and legislation to require educator training in math education and encourage schools to adopt best practices.

Zenzinger was recognized for chairing the Joint Budget Committee, leading a state budget with the biggest investment in public education in decades, including a $180 million buydown of the Budget Stabilization Factor, $30 million for rural schools, and a $1,018 increase in per pupil spending.

The association also awarded 24 other legislators — 23 of them Democrats — in the following categories:

Investment

House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon

Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster

Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora

Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver

Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins

Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton

Rep. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango

Respect

Sen. James Coleman, D-Denver

Sen. Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver

Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada

Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver

Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley

Safety

Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder

Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver

Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village

Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge

Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver

Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora

Housing