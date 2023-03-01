Democrats on the House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee OK'd a bill allowing local governments to match offers on apartment buildings in hopes they'll turn those units into affordable housing.
But some local governments aren't interested. Several real estate lawyers who have spent their careers in developing affordable housing had choice words for the bill, and a developer called it the worst real estate bill he's seen in 15 years.
Supporters, on the other hand, believe it will provide another tool for local governments starved for affordable housing.
House Bill 1190 is sponsored by Democratic Reps. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins and Emily Sirota of Denver. Boesenecker told the committee Tuesday that the bill will grant a "right of first refusal" to local governments so they can match a seller's purchase price on a multi-family housing unit, and subsequently preserve or convert it into affordable housing.
It's similar to a law passed last year, also carried by Boesenecker, that allowed a public entity to purchase a mobile home park to preserve it as long-term affordable housing.
Co-sponsor Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, said the 2023 bill is based partly on the model developed in Prince George's County, Maryland. Sirota said the county has preserved or created 1,213 units of affordable housing since 2020, proving that a right of first refusal "is a powerful tool in not only creating affordable housing, but also in preventing the loss of affordable housing that can occur when multi-family housing units are sold."
But the Prince Georges ordinance is significantly different from what HB 1190 proposes in one area: Its ordinance requires a minimum of 20 units in a multifamily building to qualify for purchase under their first right of refusal.
HB 1190 sets a much lower figure. For urban settings, it's a minimum of five, and a minimum of three for a rural community, witnesses noted.
Boesenecker said the bill is permissive: A local government is not required to purchase, or to designate another public entity, such as a housing authority, to make that purchase.
A seller would provide advanced notice to a local government that they're planning to sell, with various timelines established in the bill to make the offer. Under the bill, and as amended by the committee, a local government or its designated housing authority has 14 days to preserve its first right of refusal. It must make the offer within the next 30 days, and close on the property within 180 days after reaching an agreement to buy.
The bill was amended to change the timeline from business days to calendar days at the request of Andrew Hamrick, representing the Colorado Apartment Association. He pointed out that 180 business days was more than nine months, too long for the market to bear.
HB 1190 also designates the income levels for the newly-acquired building to qualify as affordable housing. In urban counties, it's 80% of the area median income, 120% for rural counties and 140% for rural resort counties. Witnesses noted that the bill will require people living in those newly-acquired units whose incomes don't qualify for affordable housing rents to move out at the end of their leases.
But whether the bill will be a good tool for local governments to address affordable housing, or make the situation worse, was a matter for debate among the witnesses.
"It's a mess," said Bill Callison, a real estate attorney who said he has worked on affordable housing for 35 years, including helping to draft legislation on the issue.
If the bill made sense, Callison said he'd be the first to support it. But he said the legislation reaches too far, too deeply.
It'll affect the ability of owners to deal with buyers, or affect the ability of developers to do acquisition and rehab deals, including for nonprofits, he explained. The bill is not fixable, even with the plethora of amendments the sponsors offered.
"Table this thing, to allow thoughtful, interested parties" to work with the sponsors to explore whether legislation like this could work. He pledged to help, "unless I just finished burning all my bridges, which is a complete possibility."
The Prince George's model cited by the sponsors isn't the panacea they're hoping for, according to Tyler Carlson, managing partner at Evergreen Development and representing NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.
Carlson said he's learned that what's happened in Prince Georges County is "absolutely horrible."
"The real estate industry, developers and investors are turning away from Prince George's County because of what's being contemplated today by this committee...This is the worst bill for the commercial real estate industry that I have ever reviewed in 15 years," he said.
On the other side, the bill drew support from county commissioners, such as Colorado Counties Acting Together (CCAT), a group of county commissioners in largely Democratic-led counties.
Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue told the committee HB 1190 is her favorite housing bill of this session and probably for several sessions before.
In her resort county, where they are desperate to provide affordable housing, local governments can't compete when properties don't sit on the market long enough for the county to even put in a bid, she said. Properties are sold within brokerage firms, from one agent to another, without being listed, sold within 24 hours or with cash offers, she said.
"We often are unable to bid on the properties we most need to protect our residents," she said.
Cathy Alderman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless pointed out that if the market could solve this problem it would have, but it hasn't.
"We've seen more supply. We've seen homes both for rent and for sale become more and more unaffordable as time goes on. We need to start putting measures in place to ensure that we can capture naturally occurring affordable housing and keep it in our communities, making it available to those that work in the community, those that live in the community. And this is one way to potentially do that," she said.
The bill won a 9-4 party-line vote from the committee and now heads to the full House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.