As part of their Colorado Loves Wildlife Week campaign, a group of top conservation groups will gather online Thursday to talk about how new oil and gas regulations impact the state's fauna.
The free program begins at noon. Register by clicking here.
Last month the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission adopted new regulations on where wells can locate, which the conservation groups say will protect land and wildlife from drilling operations.
Thursday's discussion is put on by Rocky Mountain Wild, the Colorado Sierra Club, Audubon Rockies, Great Old Broads for Wilderness and the Audubon Colorado Council.
Colorado Loves Wildlife Week started Monday and ends Friday.
