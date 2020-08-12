Colorado Concern is honoring four members of the Colorado House who put partisanship aside to create more jobs with this years Arena Leadership Awards, the civic and business coalition.
The honorees are Democratic Reps. Shannon Bird of Westminster and James Coleman of Denver with Republican Reps. Mark Baisley of Roxborough Park and Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch.
Colorado Concern cited their work on House Bill 1039 to provide more transparency in regulatory rule-making and House Bill 1326 to speed up job placement for licensed professionals who relocate to Colorado.
"These important measures would not have become law without their leadership,” Anneliese Steel, Colorado Concern's corporate affairs director, said in a statement Wednesday morning. "In this time of political polarization, we especially acknowledge the effort behind the scenes that these legislators made to engage the viewpoints and members of the other party."
The organization noted the leadership Bird and Van Winkle on occupational licensing reform, and Baisley and Coleman for his advocating for government transparency.
