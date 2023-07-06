The Colorado Chamber of Commerce debuted a new accolade on Thursday, naming over a dozen state legislators as the "most valuable" of the year.

The 2023 Colorado Chamber MVP Award recognizes 15 lawmakers for their working during the last legislative session. The chamber said the award honors those who led advocacy for the business community, worked with the chamber on economic policies and voted for business interests.

“The outcome of this legislative session required a great deal of work and collaboration to foster a thriving business environment in Colorado,” said Meghan Dollar, the chamber's senior vice president of government affairs. “We applaud the work of these 15 legislators as they have illustrated their commitment to protecting the interests of businesses and employees in Colorado.”

This first annual award was created to encourage legislators to fight for a healthy business climate, the chamber said. This comes as some recent reports have shown Colorado falling behind other states in key economic metrics.

Eight Democrats and seven Republicans won the inaugural award — including all four leaders of the minority party. Eight of the recipients are House representatives and seven are senators.

Here are the 15 winners, in addition to the chamber's reasoning for awarding them:

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs: For pushing against "excessive" legal liability for businesses in multiple pieces of legislation

Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins: For voting against failed legislation that would have created a dependent allowance for people on unemployment

Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton: For advocating for amendments to a bill concerning the implementation of equal pay for equal work

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument: For leading negotiations regarding air quality legislation

Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton: For voting against a failed bill that would have let rideshare drivers and customers see how much the drivers earn for each trip

Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon: For sponsoring a bill to fund public-private affordable housing partnerships and voting against a failed bill that would have let local governments enact rent control

Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada: For leading an effort to stop funding legislation from the Employer Support Fund

Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder: For voting against a failed bill that would have required retailers and hospitality businesses to provide more predictable scheduling for employees

Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster: For advocating for business interests on legislation regarding air quality, legal liability and creating a dependent allowance for people on unemployment

Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada: For working with the business community to amend her bill on prescription drug benefits contract term requirements

Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Fort Lupton: For advocating for business interests on legislation regarding climate change

Rep. Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock: For sponsoring a failed bill that attempted to delay the implementation of the FAMLI program for Colorado businesses

Rep. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield: For voting against failed legislation to require predictable scheduling and create a dependent allowance for people on unemployment

House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington: For opposing several pieces of legislation that "negatively impacted Colorado’s competitiveness"

House Assistant Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs: For working to "ensure the advancement of Colorado’s economy"