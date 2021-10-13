A bipartisan group of four Front Range lawmakers have been honored as the Colorado BioScience Association’s Legislators of the Year.
The organization opted to recognize House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, and Sens. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, and Chris Hansen, D-Denver, for “their leadership on issues critical to Colorado’s life sciences ecosystem.”
Honored to be recognized as Legislators of the Year along with Minority Leader @hmckean, and Senators @HansenForCO & Jim Smallwood by the @cobioscience. Thank you for the honor and for all you do to innovate and help improve our daily lives. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/DjdPQj2qxg— Representative Shannon Bird (@skbird77) October 13, 2021
“This includes work to preserve and restore funding for the Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program, which is a critical source of non-dilutive funding for researchers and early-to-mid-stage companies,” said Sheliah Reynolds of CBSA in an email.
The awards were presented to the quartet of lawmakers on Tuesday at CBSA’s Innovation Forward: Forum + Awards Celebration.
