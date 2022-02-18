Twenty-eight Colorado geographic features with the word "squaw" in their names are poised to bear new titles.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, the state board that reviews suggested name changes, will soon begin soliciting public input on replacement names for those features, with an April 4 deadline for the public to submit comments.
The rush to submit names is being prompted by a November decision by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to declare the word "squaw" derogatory and to charge a federal task force with coming up with new names for any geographic feature with that name. Haaland is scheduled for a trip to Colorado starting Friday.
Overall, there are 655 geographic features nationwide that will see new names in the coming months.
The federal task force has the option of looking for names from nearby geographic features as replacements, but replacement names already submitted will also be accepted for review. That's according to Jennifer Runyon, a liaison to the Colorado board from the US Board on Geographic Names, part of the U.S. Geological Survey within the Interior Department.
The task force will aim to avoid duplicate names or other names that could be considered offensive, as well as likely to avoid names of people, since it has little time to vet those names, Runyon told the Colorado board last month.
The Colorado board will meet April 10 to review the suggestions submitted by the public and forward those recommendations to Gov. Jared Polis, who has final say.
An online form being developed by the state Department of Natural Resources will list the geographic features, the county in which they're located, with a place for the proposed new name. That form will be online on the board's website in the coming days.
- Little Squaw Creek, Archuleta County
- Squaw Creek, Archuleta County
- Squaw Canyon, Archuleta County
- Squaw Creek, Chaffee County (a proposal to rename it to Baroney Creek was submitted to the federal board last month)
- Squaw Pass, Clear Creek County
- Squaw Creek, Eagle County
- Squaw Creek, Fremont County
- Squaw Gulch, Gunnison County
- Squaw Creek, Hinsdale County
- Little Squaw Creek, Hinsdale County
- Squaw Lake, Hinsdale County
- Squaw Pass, Hinsdale County
- Squaw Fingers, Mesa County
- Squaw, (a pillar) in Montezuma County
- Squaw Creek, Montrose County
- Squaw Hill, Montrose County
- Squaw Gulch, Ouray County
- Squaw Mountain, Routt County
- Squaw Creek, Saguache
- Squaw Creek, Summit County
- Squaw Gulch, Teller County (two proposals, to rename it either Mound Gulch or Rosebud Gulch, are already in progress)
- Squaw Mountain, Teller County (a proposal to rename it Bristlecone Mountain was submitted to the federal board last month)
- Squaw Rock, Weld County
- Squaw Hill, Yuma County
Four other geographic features straddle Colorado's boundaries with other states and will likely require collaboration with those state boards, according to Thursday's discussion.
The federal and Colorado boards have already renamed one feature: Squaw Mountain in Clear Creek Count is now Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain.
