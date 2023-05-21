FILE - Colorado State Sen. Julie Gonzales, third from left, takes a photo of state Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis and state Rep. Meg Froelich and others before Polis signed the first of three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications, April 14, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. The owner of a Catholic clinic challenging Colorado’s new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions has testified that the state’s pledge not to enforce it for now was not enough to protect her staff and patients.