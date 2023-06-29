For the first time since 2009, the Colorado Municipal League bestowed its highest honor on state legislators this week.

The organization recognized Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger as "CML Legislative Heroes" on Monday for their work supporting municipalities during the 2023 legislative session. This award hasn't been given to any state legislator since Sen. Joyce Foster, D-Denver, 14 years ago.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, said Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger's actions "steadfastly supporting and defending local government decision-making" inspired the league to bestow the rare accolade.

“It is disappointingly rare, but the league hopes their example ignites a commitment to ‘partnership over preemption,'" Bommer said. "Issues this important know no partisan boundaries, and it was CML’s honor to acknowledge the effort they made to keep local control local and home rule at home during the 2023 legislative session.”

The awards were presented at the Colorado Municipal League's annual conference, during which Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger spoke on one of the biggest local control policy debates of the year — Senate Bill 213.

SB 213 was Gov. Jared Polis' controversial housing proposal, which originaly sought to require cities and towns to enact zoning for greater residential density and strip local governments of their land use authority. The bill was gutted in the Senate and eventually failed to pass the legislature when the House and Senate couldn't agree on amendments.

Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger led the opposition to SB 213 on the issue of state preemption.

"I am proud to stand for and with our local government partners," Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, said. "Rather than usurping local control and disengaging Coloradans from defining the character of their community, and what was obviously a power grab by the governor, the legislature needs to partner with, not preempt, local governments."

Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger also led this year's $38.5 billion state budget on the Joint Budget Committee, chaired by Zenzinger, and individually took on legislation ranging from education to public safety. Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger sponsored 49 and 83 successful bills this session, respectively.

“At the Capitol, I always strive to be a voice for my constituents and local community leaders, and preserve our longstanding value of local control," Zenzinger, D-Arvada, said. "I look forward to continuing to partner with local elected leaders to craft legislation that protects our Colorado way of life and allows everyone to thrive.”

The Colorado Municipal League also recognized local leaders during the conference.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams and Lyons Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen received the 2023 Sam Mamet Good Governance Award. The award recognizes individuals who "exemplify and strive to promote the principles of good governance," the league said. Williams and Simonsen were chosen from a total of 14 local officials nominated by league members for the award.

The Colorado Municipal League is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting municipal priorities. Established in 1923, the organization says it represents the interests of 270 cities and towns throughout the state.