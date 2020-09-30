A draft plan for how to achieve major reductions in greenhouses gases was released Wednesday by Gov. Jared Polis that includes a goal of close to 100% electric cars, zero-emissions trucks and buses on the roads by 2050.
The release comes on a day when the Front Range is experiencing haze from wildfires in Colorado, Wyoming and California, which has led to smoky air and ash falling from the skies.
In a statement, Polis said, "Colorado is experiencing two of the three largest wildfires in the history of our state, and that’s just one of countless indicators that climate change presents an increasing threat to our economy and our way of life. From day one, my administration has prioritized a swift transition to renewable energy and bold climate action, and this Roadmap is a significant step forward to continue to reduce pollution for the benefit of the health and well-being of our communities and our economy. We have taken historic steps towards our goals, and this Roadmap will help guide the critical efforts necessary to reap the full benefits of boldly and equitably transitioning to a clean energy economy. We look forward to acting boldly to protect our way of life, today and for generations to come.”
The draft plan, known as the Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap, was required by House Bill 19-1261, with a tie-in to other legislation, such as Senate Bill 19-236, which required Xcel Energy to come up with a plan to reduce their emissions by 80% by 2030.
HB 1261 requires a series of reductions in emissions of greenhouses gases (GHG), with a beginning baseline from 2005:
- 26% reduction by 2025
- 50% reduction by 2030
- 90% reduction by 2050
How to get there was the big question, and that's what the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the lead agency, set to work on after the bill's passage last year. The other agencies are the departments of agriculture and transportation, the Colorado Energy Office and the Department of Natural Resources. Comments on the draft plan are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2020 and can be submitted here or emailed to climatechange@state.co.us. The state will host a public listening session via Zoom to take additional input at 5:30 on October 20, and more information is available here.
An executive summary provided to Colorado Politics says that each agency was required to come up with a short term (one to two years) action plan, as well as what might be needed in the way of additional policies and legislation to meet the 2030 and 2050 goals.
The draft roadmap sets forth goals for a variety of industries: agriculture, oil and gas, utilities, transportation and buildings. The roadmap also looks at how the solutions will help grow Colorado's economy as well as reduce pollution, "with an understanding that climate change affects communities differently and can have a disproportionate social, economic, and health impacts on communities of color and historically disadvantaged communities."
The roadmap identifies transportation as the biggest generator of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, followed by electricity generation, building energy use and the oil and gas sector. Within transportation, passenger vehicles made the largest contribution to GHG emissions, followed by large trucks and air travel.
John Putnam, director of environmental programs at CDPHE, told Colorado Politics Wednesday that the approach is not just regulatory. The roadmap reflects voluntary agreements with utilities, some which he said led the efforts. "They see the low-cost way of providing electricity" that fits in with the state's goals. For example, Tri-State Generation & Transmission, the state's largest rural electricity provider, announced it would retire the Craig generation plan, which will produce a 90% reduction in emissions instate. Colorado Springs Utilities plans to retire its Drake and Ray Nixon plants, replacing them with a "portfolio of tools, along with investments in transmission and battery storage, all which will enhance reliability" and help them provide more reliable power for Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base, according to Putnam. And Platte River Power authority said it also will head in that direction, Putnam said.
All of this reflects interest from those communities, where the best economics will be for those utilities and to maintain reliability, Putnam said. The hope is that these efforts will result in either savings or a low cost for ratepayers.
Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, explained that their piece of the roadmap deals with trucking, infrastructure and how to encourage people to move toward electric vehicles, giving them choice along with cleaner air results.
This is where the rubber hits the road, Lew quipped. "You can't have a conversation about where to put charging [for electric vehicle] if it's not coordinated with the conversation about where you're building roads and where people are." CDOT has been working with the Colorado Motor Carriers Association on a "clean trucking" strategy that includes the electric vehicle infrastructure that will be needed to make that happen and how to pay for it.
The pro-oil and gas industry group Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development said in a statement following the roadmap's release that "natural gas is a leading driver of CO2 emission reduction and will play a key role in helping Colorado achieve its efficiency goals without sacrificing energy reliability. Natural gas and renewables work together to provide consumers with the most diverse and best forms of responsible energy available. Colorado's oil and natural gas industry has been working with the State of Colorado to reduce methane emissions. Today, many of Colorado's oil and gas production facilities are achieving methane emissions levels near zero."
The American Petroleum Institute Colorado's Lynn Granger added that "while we are reviewing the details of the just-released roadmap, the natural gas and oil industry has worked proactively since well before the passage of Senate Bill 181 and House Bill 1261 to reduce emissions from our sector. This roadmap appears to be a modeling exercise, and while such an exercise can be a useful tool, the state must answer foundational policy questions before adopting sweeping rules with the potential to transform Colorado’s economy. We look forward to playing a role in those discussions.”
Stacy Tellinghuisen, a senior climate policy analyst at Western Resource Advocates, said in a statement issued by Conservation Colorado that "it's time for Colorado to quickly pivot to preparing an actionable plan and timetable to adopt specific policies. We are far behind where we need to be in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change in Colorado. To guarantee Colorado meets its science-based climate goals and does its part to confront the climate crisis, the Air Quality Control Commission must immediately adopt a package of quantifiable, enforceable, and equitable policies that reduce carbon pollution across our economy. The administration must build on its aspiration and put forward real, actionable rules. WRA will continue to work with the administration, regulatory agencies, and lawmakers to ensure Colorado pursues climate policies that are of sufficient strength and stringency to preserve a healthy, livable climate."
A coalition of 117 elected local government leaders, affiliated with Colorado Communities for Climate Action, also praised Polis and the agencies for the roadmap.
From a letter submitted by the group, Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said he is "proud to support the strong actions of the governor in combating the impacts of our warming planet, and urge Governor Polis and lawmakers at all levels to take even more urgent action.”
Finally, Howard Geller of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project said the roadmap "correctly identifies energy efficiency and electrification as key tools to cut pollution across Colorado. Reducing energy waste and shifting from fossil fuels to increasingly clean electric power will protect our climate, improve our health, and save us money. However, many of the proposed actions in the Roadmap are not fully fleshed out. We look forward to working with Governor Polis and his appointees to 'put more meat on the bones' and strengthen the Roadmap before it is finalized."
