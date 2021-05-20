Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, became the first Republican to chair a House committee in nine years, when he took the reins in the House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee on Thursday.
Committee chair Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Longmont, was excused Thursday.
Catlin's first time in the chair was not for a couple of minor bills, either; the second bill on the calendar was from Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, on outdoor cannabis cultivation, House Bill 1301. The measure has a mix of support and requests to amend from the marijuana industry and Colorado Farm Bureau.
In an unprecedented decision, Catlin was named vice-chair of the committee by House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, on April 21. At the time, there were a few people who pooh-poohed the move as largely symbolic, noting that the vice-chair has few responsibilities.
But the most important one is to take over when the chair is excused, which is what happened Thursday.
At the time, Garnett called it a "common sense" decision, calling Catlin smart, thoughtful and someone who knows the issues.
"It's like an important moment for me to say not only do I feel strongly about the institution itself, we don't have to be so partisan with each other. If you're a thoughtful policymaker, the letter behind your name shouldn't matter," he said last month.
Catlin is serving in his third term in the House, representing the Western Slope House District 58, which includes Dolores, Montezuma, Montrose and San Miguel counties.
