Capitol M was recently asked to take a quick look at the dress codes of the House and Senate.

The House was easily found. Rule 23 (g) is pretty clear: suit or sport coats are required for "gentleman members," and the leader of each party in the House is responsible for determining an appropriate dress code for lawmakers and aides.

The Senate, however, has no written rules whatsoever about a dress code. This raises an interesting point: the Senate President (past and present) has a fondness for levying charges when the coat rule is violated. But how can a rule be violated if it doesn't exist?

It's a matter of tradition, according to Secretary of the Senate Cindi Markwell.

Still, all those lawmakers and members of the press who have been fined or otherwise chastised for failing to adhere to a dress code that does not exist in rule should think about appropriate action.

This includes Jesse Paul of the Colorado Sun, who was fined for lack of a suit jacket not so long ago.

And having been at the Capitol for many a day, Capitol M also remembers a day long ago when Sandra Fish, then with the Boulder Daily Camera, was booted off the Senate floor for wearing jeans, again, a violation of a dress code that does not exist. Fish recounted that she told the sergeant that "if you don't want me to wear jeans, you'll have to find me a bill sponsor."

Bets being taken on who will challenge this.

Next...

Colorado Ag Day is the HAPPIEST day at the state Capitol every year, bar none.

The annual celebration of everything Colorado farmers and ranchers produce draws hundreds to the first floor of the state Capitol. There's beef and lamb and pork and fruits and veggies and eggs and desserts, oh my!

Then there's the annual Farm to Fork Culinary Competition, pitting Front Range chefs against each other on dishes made with Colorado products.

Alas, 2019 was the last year of the faboo celebration. COVID-19 shut down the General Assembly just 10 days before Ag Day in 2020. In 2021, the Colorado Ag Council made the best of it, providing boxed lunches on March 24, the official Ag Day, to lawmakers but without the fun and fanfare of the annual event.

*sigh*

Lawmakers made the best of it, too. In the House, a long line of lawmakers whose day jobs are on the farm or ranch spoke about the contributions of agriculture to the state.

Ag is a foundation of Colorado, said Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Delta. Nationally, each farmer feeds 155 people, up from 25 to 30 from the 1960s and 1970s, he said.

On Colorado Ag Day, Rep. Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, won unanimous approval for a bill allowing direct meat sales to consumers, a common practice being codified into law. A third-generation rancher, "it is where my passion is," Pelton said. "I fight for agriculture every day."

Of course, there cannot be an ag day without a mention of Pueblo chiles, courtesy House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, who saluted the Pueblo Chile Growers Association.

People did try their best to mark the day. To wit:

Fortunately, the Colorado Ag Council hopes to bring back the event with all the trimmings in 2022, according to Chair Terry Fankhauser.

Whew!

There appears to be something of a mystery in the House this week.

Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, found her desk TP'd this week with Charmin's finest. Luck admits to knowing who did it, implying in a plea to members of her caucus to uphold the decorum of the House. She also reminded lawmakers that just a one short year ago, toilet paper was more precious than gold. "We don't want to waste these things," she said, holding up the offending (and hopefully, unused) material.

The question becomes "why?" Capitol M's guess is that it's Luck's first-year lawmaker hazing.

Finally, a BIG CAPITOL M WELCOME to CoPo's newest statehouse reporter, Pat Poblete, who has been working remotely from Wisconsin for the past month. He showed up at the Capitol this week, after a harrowing trip across the Plains, moving to Colorado, that included a night spent in a parking lot in Watkins. Don't ask.