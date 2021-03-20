Despite two legislative sessions now under COVID-19, some traditions must be upheld, or at least renewed.
One is tied to what is likely one of the ugliest green jackets ever known to the human race. This is a jacket so appalling that Capitol M believes even 9News' Kyle Clark wouldn't wear it.
This week, the ancient green jacket graced (?) the shoulders of Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield, who came to possess it through less-than-traditional means.
Back in 2019, then-Rep. Chris Hansen of Denver (who, it should be noted, is not of Irish descent) was in a predicament. He had to get rid of the jacket in a hurry, because he had just been appointed to the state Senate. So he merely handed it off to Gray, who admits to some Irish blood in his veins.
That's not quite how it goes. Usually it involves bribes, negotiations and wagers. And then 2020 came and went, and Gray still had the jacket, so he wore it on Wednesday, St. Patrick's Day.
The green jacket dates back to 1974, and it has been passed along every year from one House member to another, usually to a member of Irish descent, although not always. At one point, one of the pockets had a collection of letters between members and Irish sayings, according to former House Majority Leader Alice Madden of Boulder, also one of the wearers of the jacket.
That collection grew too large to be held in a coat pocket, so it’s now in a binder in Gray’s office, and will be passed along to the next wearer.
But who will that be?
Tradition demands that the jacket alternate between parties from year to year, so logically a House Republican will be the next, uh, victim.
House Minority Leader Rep. Hugh McKean of Loveland began to make his case for the jacket during a brief salute to the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.
He grew up in New York, he told the House, as his parents met and married in Manhattan. Fascinated by the city’s neighborhoods, McKean said he learned that Harlem had started out as an Irish immigrant community.
“Irish immigrants to this country have been the backbone of the physical, hard-working labor force,” he said.
Rep. Barbara McLachlan, neé McCormick, got into the action. She said her grandfather came through Ellis Island during that period that it operated as the U.S. port of entry for immigrants, from 1880 to 1930.
The day began with an Irish blessing, provided by Rep. Mary Young, neé McNamara. She said her grandparents came over from Ireland at the turn of the century, fleeing poverty. They struggled with getting an education in Ireland, being schooled only until the 5th grade. To add insult, her grandfather wasn’t allowed to speak the native language, Gaelic, in Ireland, she said.
She wrapped up with the famous Irish blessing: “May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Back to the jacket. Capitol M spoke to Gray about whether he would uphold the jacket tradition. He seemed intrigued by the idea of bribes (don't get too worked up — it's likely to be well under the Amendment 41 limits), and said he was open to negotiations.
McKean is likely not to be the only Republican vying for the jacket. Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington is also of Irish descent, and when informed that the jacket would be available, hinted that McKean sounded more like a Scottish name than an Irish one.
By the way, Clark says while he loves vintage jackets, the House green jacket looks too much like a couch to him.
Let the games begin!
Finally, a sign that life is returning to normal, even a little.
The Colorado House was graced Thursday with a new visitor, Evan, the daughter of Rep. Kerry Tipper of Lakewood. Babies have been absent from the Capitol since the pandemic, so even one is a good sign, right?
And congrats to Gov. Polis spox Conor Cahill, who is at home on paternity leave with his new daughter, Sydney, born last week. Mom and baby are doing well.
