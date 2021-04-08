Colorado legislators have had much to face this session, and statehouse reporter Marianne Goodland has been there every step of the way, showing the lighter side of the state Capitol ... usually.
Here's a roundup of what Goodland, as "Capitol M," has said about the 2021 session so far:
Thursday was April Fools' Day, and there's no greater collection of fools than at the state …
Capitol M was recently asked to take a quick look at the dress codes of the House and Senate.
Despite two legislative sessions now under COVID-19, some traditions must be upheld, or at l…
So who does the best Sen. Lois Court? Sen. Don Coram thinks it’s him.
A member of the lobby corps this week informed Capitol M that there’s talk of a betting pool on how long the 2021 session will go, referring to the calendar as "the 101st lawmaker." Catchy.
As bills begin to move from committees to debates in the House and Senate, some first-year l…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.