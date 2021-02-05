Colorado legislative leaders and Gov. Jared Polis will lay out the stakes, likelihoods and possibilities for another truncated legislative session online next Friday, Feb. 12.

The town hall, to be conducted on Zoom teleconferencing software, begins at 11:30 a.m. Registration information is available by clicking here.

The event is sponsored by Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and 9News.

The General Assembly is expected to reconvene under the gold dome in Denver on Feb. 16, after gaveling in for three days last month and then breaking for the pandemic.

INSIGHTS | Health care price caps are a problem that can wait Joey Bunch: "As lawmakers return to Denver, health care will be on their minds in the age of COVID-19, but advocates say there are higher priorities than a public option, such as mental health services."

Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver, Senate Republican leader Chris Holbert of Parker and House GOP leader Hugh McKean of Loveland will provide their outlook and field questions from moderators and constituents.

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to forecast his State of the State address in his opening comments.

The forum with be moderated by Colorado Politics senior writer Joey Bunch and 9News political ace Marshall Zelinger. Marianne Goodland, Colorado Politics' statehouse chief, will field questions and ask what the public wants to know.

Coloradans can submit questions in advance by emailing her at marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com; the deadline is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Questions can also be submitted during the town hall through the chat feature.

A bipartisan panel of Colorado experts will bring their own questions.

Scott Wasserman, president of the left-leaning Bell Policy Center think tank; Jon Caldara, president of the conservative Independence Institute; Kristin Strohm, president and CEO of the Common Sense Institute think tank; and Hannah Collazo, state director of Environment Colorado, are expected to seek answers to what their constituents want most.