With about 14 hours to go in the 2022 General Assembly session, the Colorado House of Representatives will be a busy place.
The Colorado Senate, less so.
The agenda for the 120th day shows just 88 bills still remaining on the calendar, down from 199 on Tuesday.
The Senate is where the action has been most vigorous in the past two days: Just 13 bills await final Senate action. But that doesn't include measures like House Bill 1326, the fentanyl bill, which was assigned late last night to a conference committee, and the collective bargaining bill, which is still awaiting a final vote from the House and will need review by the Senate on amendments. There are other bills the House needs to wrap up and send over to the Senate as well.
In the House, 75 bills are awaiting action, including 19 bills still that have yet to move out of committee. Those 19 bills are effectively dead for the session as they cannot come out of committee and win final approval in the House before midnight.
Other bills on the agenda include final votes on at least a dozen Senate bills, including some that will have to head back to the Senate for amendments.
The lack of a long agenda in the Senate means they will wrap up in time for tributes to departing senators. The Senate has already done salutes to Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County.
Other senators who will not be back in 2023 are Sens. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Don Coram, R-Montrose. Both lost their opportunities for re-election to their current seats due to redistricting and being drawn into districts with other members. Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, is not running for re-election to the Senate; she's instead running for the 7th Congressional District seat. Sen. Tammy Story, D-Evergreen, is running for the House; her district was drawn from a largely favorable Democratic district to a district that leans strongly Republican.
Senate President Pro tem Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, is term-limited, as is Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Assistant Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley.
The House's list of departing lawmakers is among the longest in history: 24 lawmakers will be gone next year. That includes six who are term-limited, including Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver and Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo; eight members of the House who are running for the Senate; seven more who not returning next year; and, three more who are running for other non-General Assembly offices.
Tributes are expected today but will likely be very brief.
