State Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo and Sens. Dennis Hisey of Fountain and Pete Lee of Colorado Springs are tops in their class, according to an award handed out by the Colorado Community College System.
They shared this year's Legislative Star designation.
They worked together on the bipartisan House Bill 1275 to allow members of the military, veterans, as well as their spouses, survivors and children younger than 22 to receive in- state tuition,
The bill was signed into law in March.
“I believe that it’s our duty to support and thank our troops and their families for their sacrifice to this country, Buentello, a Democrat, said in a statement released by the Community College System. “HB 1275 will allow our military and their families to go to college at the in-state tuition rate, regardless of how long they’ve been physically living in the state, saving our troops thousands of dollars in tuition.”
The Colorado system has 23 colleges and 40 campus locations serving more than 8,000 students with direct links to the military.
“This important legislation reflects our system’s commitment to servicemembers and veterans,” stated Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System and former lieutenant governor. “We are grateful to Representative Bri Buentello and Senators Dennis Hisey and Pete Lee for supporting this important initiative to help make our programs more accessible.”
