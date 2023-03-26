The House Education Committee unanimously advanced two bills this week sponsored by Colorado Springs Reps. Mary Bradfield and Rose Pugliese.

Bradfield's House Bill 1213 would provide free bleed control kits and training materials to K-12 schools that request them. Bleed control kits are first aid kits designed to control serious bleeding from an injury, including a tourniquet, compression bandage, bleeding control bandage, among other contents.

"No child should die at school from preventable uncontrollable bleeding," Bradfield said. "This bill will certainly save lives."

The bill's unanimous approval in committee came on Wednesday, mere hours after a 17-year-old student allegedly shot two school administrators at Denver's East High School, less than two miles away from the state Capitol building. The Colorado legislature is also scheduled to hold its own stop the bleed training for lawmakers and Capitol staff this week.

Bradfield, a Republican, joined forces with Democrat Rep. Mary Young of Greeley to sponsor the bill.

"No matter how quickly first responders arrive on the scene, bystanders will always be there first," Young said. "Sadly, the risk of an intentional mass shooting is a real and horrific threat that children face in schools."

Under the bill, the Department of Public Health and Environment would be responsible for distributing the kits and training materials to schools. The program would roll out over three years, allocating $150,000 per year to fund the kits and training.

Schools could decide if they want to train staff, students or both in using the kits, except in elementary schools, where the training must only go to teachers and staff.

Pugliese's House Bill 1246 would spend $38.6 million to provide free education to students pursuing credentials in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, early childhood education, elementary education and forestry at community, district and technical colleges.

The bill would also allocate $5 million to create two new short-term degree nursing programs at community or technical colleges, and $1.4 million to fund apprenticeship programs in the construction industry.

“This bill will give a much-needed boost to sectors of our workforce," Pugliese said. "Helping to direct money into education is important for our students, our businesses and for all of Colorado."

Under the bill, the $38.6 million would go directly to the colleges to cover tuition, books, fees and school materials for qualifying students. If there is money left over, it could be used to pay for a student's housing, transportation or food.

Colorado's unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, remaining below 3% for the ninth consecutive month as of January. Despite this, some industries have struggled to find workers, said House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, who sponsored the bill with Assistant Minority Leader Pugliese.

"There are literally two jobs available for every worker," McCluskie said. "And yet, crucial industries like health care, education, firefighting, law enforcement are short of individuals to help execute the day-to-day requirements and duties of those industries."

McCluskie said the bill will help incentivize Coloradans to return to the workforce, change careers, or go back to school to finish credentials for a specific occupation.

Both HB 1213 and HB 1246 will next be sent to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration in the coming weeks.