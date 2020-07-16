The Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado has a message: Wear a mask.

Gov. Jared Polis again asks for Coloradans to wear masks and social distance but holds off on mandatory mask order Coloradans value their liberty, Polis said, but this issue is complex because it isn't just about the rights of the individual. It's also about "impacting those with your decisions ... . Coloradans are trying to balance a sincere belief in liberty and bodily autonomy with the understanding that these decisions affect others."

The statehouse coalition put out a video on social media asking Coloradans to look out for one another with tips to make it easier.

"Remember, it does not have to be a medical grade mask," reminded Rep. Dominique Jackson of Denver. "You can use any clean piece of fabric you have at home to cover your face, just like this."

The video also features the caucus chair, Leslie Herod of Denver, with Reps. Janet Bucker of Aurora, Tony Exum Sr. of Colorado Springs, Jovan Melton of Denver, James Coleman of Denver and Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora.

"Because masks not only protect you, but most importantly they protect other people you might come in contact with." Fields advises in the video.

Exum, a retired firefighter, reminded watchers to practice good hygiene to help ward off COVID-19: "Always remember to stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask."

Watch the entire video by clicking here.

Herod posted the video Wednesday evening to her more than 12,600 Twitter followers, and by Thursday morning it had racked up more than 7,700 views.

"If we want to stop the spread of COVID-19, we must all do our part," tweeted Herod. "That includes wearing a mask. So let’s see yours!"