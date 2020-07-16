Sen. Rhonda Fields on masks

State Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora urges Coloradans to wear a mask in a new social media video from the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado.

 Courtesy of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado

The Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado has a message: Wear a mask.

The statehouse coalition put out a video on social media asking Coloradans to look out for one another with tips to make it easier.

"Remember, it does not have to be a medical grade mask," reminded Rep. Dominique Jackson of Denver. "You can use any clean piece of fabric you have at home to cover your face, just like this."

The video also features the caucus chair, Leslie Herod of Denver, with Reps. Janet Bucker of Aurora, Tony Exum Sr. of Colorado Springs, Jovan Melton of Denver, James Coleman of Denver and Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora.

"Because masks not only protect you, but most importantly they protect other people you might come in contact with." Fields advises in the video.

Exum, a retired firefighter, reminded watchers to practice good hygiene to help ward off COVID-19: "Always remember to stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask."

Watch the entire video by clicking here.

Herod posted the video Wednesday evening to her more than 12,600 Twitter followers, and by Thursday morning it had racked up more than 7,700 views.

"If we want to stop the spread of COVID-19, we must all do our part," tweeted Herod. "That includes wearing a mask. So let’s see yours!"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.