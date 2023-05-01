The 2023 legislative session ends in exactly eight days — on Monday, May 8.
In that time, lawmakers will have to work through at least 257 bills, with more slated for introduction today.
As of Monday, 612 bills have been introduced, according to the Office of Legislative Legal Services. That's 39 fewer than at this time last year.
Of the bills introduced, 355 are done: either killed or sent to the governor. Of the 257 left, not including bills that will be introduced later today, such as on property taxes, 136 are awaiting final action in the Senate, 121 left in the House.
The state budget, Senate Bill 214, is scheduled to be signed at 1:30 p.m. today.
A look at what's left:
Senate Bill 213: The governor's housing proposal has arrived in the House and is scheduled for its first hearing Tuesday in the House Transportation & Local Government Committee. Background here.
Senate bills 255 and 256: The two measures, which deal with the reintroduction of wolves and the funding to pay for it, await final action in the House. Background here.
Senate Bill 279: The bill to ban ghost guns is scheduled to be heard in House Judiciary Tuesday. Background here.
Senate Bill 271: The bill to regulate intoxicating hemp products will be heard in House Finance today. Background here.
Senate Bill 60: Regulating ticket sales, the measure awaits a conference committee report intended to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions. Background here.
Senate Bill 295: The study on drought on the Colorado River has been watered down from a proposal to allow the state to acquire water rights to help with the river crisis. The bill awaits a final vote in the Senate and then heads to the House. Background here.
House Bill 1249: The bill increases minimum age to criminally charge kids. Passed by the House, it awaits second reading in the Senate. Background here.
House Bill 1120: The measure requires mediation before eviction for some tenants. Passed by the House, it awaits second reading in the Senate. Background here.
House Bill 1171: The proposal to ban evictions and lease terminations without "just cause," the bill has been passed by House and introduced in the Senate. Background here.
Senate Bill 291: A special committee bill to address rising utility bills, it has passed the Senate and introduced in the House. Background here.
Senate Bill 252: The proposal to enforce price transparency for hospitals passed the Senate and awaits second reading in the House. Background here.
House Bill 1245: The bill to cap candidate contributions in local elections passed the House and awaits second reading in Senate. Background here.
House Bill 1208: A proposal for a $1,000 tax credit for teachers to buy classroom supplies awaits action by the House appropriations. Background here.
Senate Bill 97: The proposal to make all car theft a felony regardless of price passed the Senate and awaits second reading in the House. Background here.
