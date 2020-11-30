House
|Bill No.
|Sponsors
|Title
|Status
|HB20B-1002
|Kipp & Landgraf
|Emergency Relief Programs For Child Care Sector
|Moved to House Appropriations
|HB20B-1021
|Saine
|Repeal Certain Portions of HB20-1420
|House Finance
|HB20B-1022
|Neville
|Tax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School Closures
|House State Veterans & Military Affairs
|HB20B-1016
|Williams
|Tax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School Closures
|House State Veterans & Military Affairs
|HB20B-1014
|Van Winkle
|Tax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School Closures
|House State Veterans & Military Affairs
|HB20B-1018
|Ransom
|Tax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School Closures
|House State Veterans & Military Affairs
|HB20B-1013
|Humphrey
|Emergency Powers Checks And Balances Act
|Postponed indefinitely
|HB20B-1017
|Holtorf
|Tax Credit Unpaid Rental Payments
|House Public Health Care & Human Services
|HB20B-1019
|McKean
|Modify Certain Tax Expenditures In HB20-1420
|House Finance
|HB20B-1012
|Larson
|Implementation Of 2020 Legislation
|House Finance
|HB20B-1007
|Singer & Van Winkle
|Recreate Occupational Therapy Practice Act
|House Finance
|HB20B-1005
|Bird
|Loc Auth to Impose Food Delivery Fee Restrictions
|House Finance
|HB20B-1009
|Wilson
|Prohibit Reduction Of School Funding FY 2020-21
|House State, Veterans & Military Affairs
|HB20B-1003
|Cutter & Bockenfeld
|Food Pantry Assistance Grant Program
|House Public Health Care & Human Services
|HB20B-1011
|Geitner & Bockenfeld
|Disaster Emergency Duration Limits
|House Public Health Care & Human Services
|HB20B-1008
|Baisley
|School District Contract Physician For Pandemic
|House Public Health Care & Human Services
|HB20B-1001
|Young & Soper
|Grants To Improve Internet Access In P-12 Ed
|Moved to House Appropriations
|HB20B-1020
|Soper & Rich
|Tips & Gratuities Tax Deduction
|House State, Veterans & Military Affairs
|HB20B-1015
|Liston
|Small Business Paycheck Protection Loan Program
|House Finance
|HB20B-1006
|Arndt
|Insurance Premium Tax Payments & Credits
|Moved to House COW (seconds)
|HB20B-1004
|Valdez A. & Van Winkle
|Qualified Retailer Retain Sales Tax For Assistance
|Moved to House Appropriations
Senate
|Bill No.
|Sponsors
|Title
|Status
|SB20B-011
|Tate
|Immunity For Small Businesses During COVID-19
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-006
|Lundeen
|Remote Instruction Family Stipend Program
|Senate Finance
|SCR20B-001
|Lundeen
|Legislative Oversight Of Governor Emergency Powers
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-005
|Sonnenberg
|Disaster Emergency Duration Limit
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-008
|Crowder
|County Authority During Declared Disaster
|Senate Finance
|SJR20B-001
|Woodward
|Termination Gov Auth Under State Of Disaster Emer
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-010
|Coram
|Broadband Infrastructure Access Electric Easement
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-009
|Woodward
|Business Exempt From Public Health Order To Close
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-004
|Moreno
|Transfer To Make Money Available For COVID Emergency
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-001
|Winter & Priola
|COVID-19 Relief Small & Minority Bus Arts Orgs
|Moved to Senate Appropriations
|SB20B-002
|Gonzales & Holbert
|Housing & Direct COVID Emergency Assistance
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-007
|Gardner
|Emergency Public Health Order Procedural Requirements
|Senate Finance
|SB20B-003
|Fields & Crowder
|Money For Energy Utility Bill Payment Assistance
|Moved to Senate Appropriations
