House

Bill No. Sponsors  TitleStatus 
HB20B-1002Kipp & LandgrafEmergency Relief Programs For Child Care SectorMoved to House Appropriations
HB20B-1021SaineRepeal Certain Portions of HB20-1420House Finance
HB20B-1022NevilleTax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School ClosuresHouse State Veterans & Military Affairs
HB20B-1016WilliamsTax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School ClosuresHouse State Veterans & Military Affairs
HB20B-1014Van WinkleTax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School ClosuresHouse State Veterans & Military Affairs
HB20B-1018RansomTax Credits for Costs of COVID-19 School ClosuresHouse State Veterans & Military Affairs
HB20B-1013HumphreyEmergency Powers Checks And Balances ActPostponed indefinitely
HB20B-1017HoltorfTax Credit Unpaid Rental PaymentsHouse Public Health Care & Human Services
HB20B-1019McKeanModify Certain Tax Expenditures In HB20-1420House Finance
HB20B-1012LarsonImplementation Of 2020 LegislationHouse Finance
HB20B-1007Singer & Van WinkleRecreate Occupational Therapy Practice ActHouse Finance
HB20B-1005BirdLoc Auth to Impose Food Delivery Fee RestrictionsHouse Finance
HB20B-1009WilsonProhibit Reduction Of School Funding FY 2020-21House State, Veterans & Military Affairs
HB20B-1003Cutter & BockenfeldFood Pantry Assistance Grant ProgramHouse Public Health Care & Human Services
HB20B-1011Geitner & BockenfeldDisaster Emergency Duration LimitsHouse Public Health Care & Human Services
HB20B-1008BaisleySchool District Contract Physician For PandemicHouse Public Health Care & Human Services
HB20B-1001Young & SoperGrants To Improve Internet Access In P-12 EdMoved to House Appropriations
HB20B-1020Soper & RichTips & Gratuities Tax DeductionHouse State, Veterans & Military Affairs
HB20B-1015ListonSmall Business Paycheck Protection Loan ProgramHouse Finance
HB20B-1006ArndtInsurance Premium Tax Payments & CreditsMoved to House COW (seconds)
HB20B-1004Valdez A. & Van WinkleQualified Retailer Retain Sales Tax For AssistanceMoved to House Appropriations

Senate

Bill No. Sponsors  TitleStatus 
SB20B-011TateImmunity For Small Businesses During COVID-19 Senate Finance
SB20B-006LundeenRemote Instruction Family Stipend ProgramSenate Finance 
SCR20B-001LundeenLegislative Oversight Of Governor Emergency PowersSenate Finance 
SB20B-005SonnenbergDisaster Emergency Duration LimitSenate Finance 
SB20B-008CrowderCounty Authority During Declared DisasterSenate Finance 
SJR20B-001WoodwardTermination Gov Auth Under State Of Disaster EmerSenate Finance 
SB20B-010CoramBroadband Infrastructure Access Electric EasementSenate Finance 
SB20B-009WoodwardBusiness Exempt From Public Health Order To CloseSenate Finance 
SB20B-004MorenoTransfer To Make Money Available For COVID EmergencySenate Finance 
SB20B-001Winter & PriolaCOVID-19 Relief Small & Minority Bus Arts OrgsMoved to Senate Appropriations
SB20B-002Gonzales & HolbertHousing & Direct COVID Emergency AssistanceSenate Finance
SB20B-007GardnerEmergency Public Health Order Procedural RequirementsSenate Finance
SB20B-003Fields & CrowderMoney For Energy Utility Bill Payment AssistanceMoved to Senate Appropriations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.