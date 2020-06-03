Hearing a crisis and witnessing one is little different, according to legislation headed to the governor's desk to the become Colorado.

The state House passed the bipartisan Senate Bill 26 Monday to entitle criminal justice first-responders, including dispatchers, for worker's compensation protections passed 48-15.

House committee hears workers comp bill for dispatchers' trauma The bill adds dispatchers to the list of first responders who can take time off after hearing a traumatic event on the job, the expansion of legislation that passed in 2017.

Reps. Jonathan Singer, a Democrat from Longmont, and Tony Exum Sr.. a retired firefighter and Democrat from Colorado Springs, sponsored the bill in the House. Sens. Rhonda Fields, an Aurora Democrat, and John Cooke, the former Weld County sheriff and a Republican from Greeley, introduced the legislation in the Senate.

The upper chamber passed the bill 30-2 on Feb. 4.

"This piece of legislation is crucial for the mental health of our 911 operators and dispatchers,” Singer said in a statement after Wednesday's vote. “When we call 911 we don’t think of the person on the other side of the line even though they save lives on a daily basis. Most of us can’t imagine the trauma that some of these individuals have to go through.

"Helping to treat PTSD that occurs on the job is just a small way that we can show our appreciation, and help them keep saving our neighbors' lives by getting them back to work stronger and faster.”

The new law would cover criminal justice employees who hear or see the aftermath of a death or serious injuries on the job and receive a post traumatic stress disorder from a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist.

The bill also provides worker's comp to those repeatedly exposed to stressful events.