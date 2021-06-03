The House on Thursday voted to give final passage to lift the state's ban on local governments passing stricter gun laws than the state's in the face of bipartisan opposition.

The third reading vote on Senate Bill 256 came with no debate on the bill after Republican lawmakers on Tuesday spent some three hours raising objections and running amendments to the bill. All but one of those changes were rejected by the House’s Democratic majority.

That majority on Thursday went on to pass the bill, one of three introduced in the aftermath of the March mass shooting in Boulder, on the strength of their own votes. No Republicans supported the measure and one Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Don Valdez of La Jara, crossed the aisle to vote with his GOP colleagues against the bill.

The legislation, which cleared the Senate on a party-line vote last month, now heads back to that chamber for final approval.